Penn State's Scheduling Quirk Continues Vs. Michigan

Penn State returns home after a grueling, unfulfilled day trip to Wisconsin to play a very winnable Big Ten game against Michigan. And yet, the team's quirky streak of playing teams coming off a loss will continue.

Penn State hosts Michigan on Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center, playing its sixth consecutive opponent that lost its previous game. The Lions are 1-4 in their previous meetings, including Saturday's 2-point loss at No. 14 Wisconsin.

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry noted the phenomenon Monday during his weekly media availability, though he didn't know quite what to make of it.

"I just keep saying it, because it's a fantastic stat and it just keeps happening," Shrewsberry said. "But it doesn't really affect us. We prepare the same way each and every game. You know, when somebody loses they're on high alert a little more. Whatever hurt them, they're probably going to be more focused on that coming out of that game.

"... Same way for us. We just came off a loss, so we should be excited to play. We should be fired up to get back out there and correct what we did wrong."

Penn State (9-10, 4-7) vs. Michigan (11-9, 5-5)

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Bryce Jordan Center

TV: ESPN2

Last meeting: Michigan 62-58 in 2020

Series history: Michigan leads 37-14

About the Lions: They're in a bit of a rut, having lost four of five to teams above them in the Big Ten standings. The last game delivered a particular sting, as Penn State overcame travel issues and an early game shooting mess to give themselves a chance for the winning shot. That 51-49 loss to Wisconsin underscored many of Penn State's issues this season: sluggish starts, iffy shot-taking and a size disadvantage inside that will be corrected primarily through recruiting. Still, Shrewsberry sees a team that delivers intensity. "We need to play with the same effort and intensity we played with Saturday [at Wisconsin] here against Michigan," the coach said. Penn State has been pretty good at home recently, winning four of five, with the only loss in that stretch coming against No. 3 Purdue. The Lions average 13 points per game more at home (71.4-58.1) and hold a significantly better home rebounding margin (+7.3 compared to + 0.3 on the road).

About the Wolverines: This is not the same team that earned a No. 1 seed for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Michigan has lost two of its last three (both to ranked teams) and is 2-6 on the road this season. But like Penn State, Michigan scrapped against Purdue, losing by six, and is looking for a February run that might earn it some tournament looks. Penn State will find the most trouble against center Hunter Dickinson, who averages 18.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

