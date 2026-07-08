Two Penn State Basketball Players Look to Make Career Moves in NBA Summer League

Two former Penn State Nittany Lions seek to jumpstart their professional basketball careers in the NBA Summer League this month. Ace Baldwin Jr. and Seth Lundy will be in action from July 9-19 in Las Vegas when the league heats up.

Baldwin, the former Penn State point guard, is playing for the Orlando Magic. Lundy is playing for the Toronto Raptors. Each will get four games over the 10-day league stretch to potentially earn contracts.

Baldwin was a two-time Big Ten defensive player of the year at Penn State after moving with head coach Mike Rhoades from Virginia Commonwealth. He played 19 games last season with the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League. Baldwin also played with the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2025 NBA Summer League.

Baldwin played two seasons at Penn State, where he concluded a five-year college career with some serious longevity numbers. At the time, Baldwin was the only active Division I player to compile 1,700+ points, 800+ assists and 300+ steals.

He finished his career with 1,716 career points, 831 assists and 342 steals, tying for 15th all-time among Division I players in the latter category. Baldwin was the Big Ten DPOY in 2024 and 2025 and the Atlantic 10 POY in 2023.

Baldwin and the Magic have games scheduled against the Charlotte Hornets (July 9), Miami Heat (July 11), Portland Trail Blazers (July 12) and Philadelphia 76ers (July 15).

Toronto Raptors forward Garrett Temple (14) drives to the net against Atlanta Hawks guard Seth Lundy (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lundy is playing for Toronto this summer looking to make his return to the league. He was drafted 46th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2023 and signed a two-way contract. Lundy played nine games for the Hawks that season and underwent surgery for an ankle injury in 2024.

Lundy signed another two-way contract with the Hawks in July 2024 but was waived in December. He also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers last year.

Lundy shined as a senior at Penn State during the 2022-23 season, when he averaged 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He helped lead the Nittany Lions on a wild run to the Big Ten title game and their first NCAA Tournament win in 22 years.

Lundy concluded his Nittany Lions career sixth in program history in career 3-pointers (229) and ninth in free-throw percentage (81.4 percent). He scored 1,283 career points, becomng the 39th player in Penn State history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

Lundy and the Raptors have games scheduled against the Boston Celtics (July 10), Houston Rockets (July 11), Indiana Pacers (July 13) and Miami Heat (July 16).

Penn State basketball is undergoing significant change this season, Rhoades' fourth at the helm. The Nittany Lions returned only three players from their 12-20 team and have signed nine new players to the roster.

Those additions followed an offseason in which nine players entered the transfer portal, including top scorers Freddie Dilione V and Kayden Mingo. Penn State lost 87.1 percent of its points and 87.5 percent of its minutes played from last season's roster.

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