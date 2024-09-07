Bowling Green Leads No. 8 Penn State 24-20 at Halftime
STATE COLLEGE | No. 8 Penn State looked shockingly rusty on defense in the first half of its home opener Saturday, giving up 24 points to Bowling Green, including a streak-ending touchdown. However, the Nittany Lions' offense managed to keep the game in sight with four scoring drives The Nittany Lions trailed Bowling Green 24-20 at the break.
Observations from the first half of Penn State-Bowling Green at Beaver Stadium:
A shaky defensive start
In 2023, Penn State did not allow more than 20 first-half points or more than 24 in a regular-season game. But Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler attacked what he called a "lights out" secondary, giving quarterback Connor Bazelak a throw-rich gameplan. The former Indiana and Missouri quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in an exquisite half.
Bowling Green combined finesse and physical play in the first half. Frankly, the Falcons' offense looked tougher than Penn State's defense, which missed tackles or got dragged for extra yardage. Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has been a tough matchup for Penn State, catching seven passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. He has 56 of the yards after contact. In fact, Bowling Green has compiled 89 of their 192 passing yards after contact.
Despite not having running back Terion Stewart in the lineup, Bowling Green also has run effectively and with power. Backs Jamal Johnson and Jaison Patterson combined for 92 first-half yards, with Johnson gashing the Lions for a 41-yard run.
Penn State's lone defensive highlight game when defensive end Abdul Carter was given a free release on fourth down to break up a pass. Otherwise, Bowling Green scored on four of its five first-half possessions (its knee into halftime notwithstanding).
A Penn State defensive streak ends
Penn State had not allowed an opponent to score on its opening drive in 28 games, dating to a loss to Michigan State in 2021. Bowling Green sharply ended the nation's longest such streak with a s-xplay, 75-yard touchdown drive that began with a 30-yard completion from Bazelak to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Bazelak went 4-for-5 on the series, ending it with a 6-yard scoring pass to Fannin.
Penn State's offense keeps it a game
The Nittany Lions scored on four of their five first-half possessions but settled for a pair of second-half field goals. Penn State continued its big-play offensive personality, recording nine explosive plays in the first half. That included quarterback Drew Allar's 29-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Omari Evans, who had dropped a third-down conversion on the previous drive.
However, Penn State got away from the pass after that touchdown toss. The Nittany Lions attempted just two passes on their last two possessions of the half. One was broken up, the other went for 30 yards to tight end Tyler Warren. Bowling Green's defense stuffed Penn State twice on third downs to force field goals.
Penn State kicker Sander Sahaydak made both, connecting on a field goal for the first time since 2022.
