Penn State Football: 47 Nittany Lions Make NFL Rosters
Seven players from the 2023 Penn State football team made NFL rosters as rookies, including one undrafted free agent. As the 2024 NFL season begins, 47 former Nittany Lions are on 24 teams, including several who made offseason changes.
Some notes about Penn State Nittany Lions in the NFL:
- Saquon Barkley and Jahan Dotson played against each other in high school and the NFL. Now, they're first-time teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Penn State rookies Olu Fashanu (New York Jets) and Chop Robinson (Miami) of course were roster locks as first-round picks. But linebacker Curtis Jacobs, who went undrafted, made New England's 53-man roster. The other rookies are offensive lineman Caedan Wallace (New England), tight end Theo Johnson (New York Giants), cornerback Daequan Hardy (Buffalo), cornerback Kalen King (Green Bay)
- Second-year quarterback Sean Clifford was added to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad after being released two weeks ago.
- Some Nittany Lions in new locations, beyond Barkley and Dotson: Ryan Bates (Chicago), Mike Gesicki (Cincinnati) and Yetor Gross-Matos (San Francisco).
- Since kicker Robbie Gould retired, there's a new Nittany Lion leading the longevity way. Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones (Buffalo) begins his 11th NFL season.
- Buffalo leads with five former Nittany Lions on its roster.
Penn State Nittany Lions in the NFL
Arizona Cardinals
- Receiver Dan Chisena (practice squad)
- Punter Blake Gillikin
- Linebacker Jessse Luketa
- Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher (practice squad)
Atlanta Falcons
- Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens
- Linebacker Adisa Isaac
- Linebacker Odafe Oweh
- Punter Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills
- Receiver KJ Hamler (practice squad)
- Cornerback Daequan Hardy (practice squad)
- Defensive tackle Austin Johnson
- Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones
- Offensive lineman Connor McGovern
Carolina Panthers
- Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields
- Running back Miles Sanders
- Safety Nick Scott
Chcago Bears
- Offensive lineman Ryan Bates
- Safety Jaquan Brisker
Cincinnati Bengals
- Tight end Mike Gesicki
Dallas Cowboys
- Cornerback Amani Oruwariye (practice squad)
- Linebacker Micah Parsons
Detroit Lions
- Receiver Allen Robinson II (practice squad)
Green Bay Packers
- Quarterback Sean Clifford (practice squad)
- Cornerback Kalen King (practice squad)
- Offensive lineman Rasheed Walker
Houston Texans
- Offensive lineman Juice Scruggs
Indianapolis Colts
- Offensive lineman Will Fries
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tight end Brenton Strange
- Receiver Parker Washington
Kansas City Chiefs
- Offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad
Miami Dolphins
- Linebacker Cam Miller (practice squad)
- Linebacker end Chop Robinson
New England Patriots
- Linebacker Curtis Jacobs
- Offensive lineman Caedan Wallace
New York Giants
- Tight end Theo Johnson
New York Jets
- Offensive lineman Olu Fashanu
Philadelphia Eagles
- Running back Saquon Barkley
- Receiver Jahan Dotson
- Linebacker Brandon Smith (practice squad)
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tight end Pat Freiermuth
- Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
San Francisco 49ers
- Safety Ji'Ayir Brown
- Defensive lineman Kevin Givens
- Cornerback Yetur Gross-Matos
Seattle Seahawks
- Long snapper Chris Stoll
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Receiver Chris Godwin
Washington Commanders
- Receiver Mitchell Tinsley (practice squad)
