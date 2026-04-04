3 Things We've Learned at Penn State Spring Camp; 3 Things We Don't Know

Penn State is nearly two weeks into spring football practice, so the chaos of winter should be thawing. Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell is moving deliberately through spring drills, seeking to ensure that the roster knows his expectations, their responsibilities and each other before moving on to deeper installations.

Penn State will introduce itself to fans April 25 for the modified Blue-White Practice event, which should answer some questions and raise others. Until then, here's what we're learning about Penn State football this spring — and what remains unanswered.

What we know about Penn State

1. Rocco Becht is a charismatic leader

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht talks with reporters during a media availability at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Becht, a three-year starter at Iowa State, has embraced his new role as Penn State's starting quarterback since arriving in January. Before landing in State College, Becht had either talked or texted with most of the team. He has bought the offensive line dinner several times. And he's training three new quarterbacks, including the two true freshmen, in an offense he knows implicitly.

"I've played with really good leaders, Heisman winners at quarterback, and he’s done a great job developing his relationship with the linemen," Penn State offensive line coach Ryan Clanton said. "He's one of the best in the nation at that.

"The other thing about Rocco that I appreciate is he’s super humble. He’ll never tell you how good he is or anything but he’s an elite competitor. He’s a dog for sure. But he’s not just going to be rude or mean to anybody. He'll talk to people for hours."

Which is important, because Becht continues his road back from offseason shoulder surgery and has more time to talk. Interestingly, quarterbacks coach Jake Waters said that Becht is "reconditioning" his throwing shoulder this spring, thus limiting his throwing program.

Campbell and Penn State needed an alpha to emerge on the roster, and that's Becht for sure. How will he play? More on that later.

2. Matt Campbell is prioritizing receivers

We outside 🏈 pic.twitter.com/DleYEmiDET — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 1, 2026

That's Koby Howard getting loose deep in Penn State's promotional video (nice throw, too), another sign that Campbell means business at wide receiver. Associate head coach Terry Smith said in February that Campbell has emphasized the position group, calling it a key area to "be fixed."

Campbell began the renovation in the portal, bringing in five transfer receivers, four from Iowa State. Two of them, Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, are not practicing but know Becht well, having caught a combined 62 passes in Iowa State's offense last season.

Karon Brookins, a 6-5 redshirt freshman, is one to watch, especially after Campbell called him a "super talent." And Howard, who averaged 19 yards per his seven receptions last season, represents the deep threat Penn State's offense desperately needs.

After the past few seasons, promises about Penn State's receivers should be measured cautiously. Still, there's potential here.

3. The defensive line will be big inside

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Siale Taupaki walks on the field vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Rose Bowl. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Eighth-year defensive tackle Siale Taupaki is one of Penn State's most intriguing players. He's also one of the biggest at 6-4, 337 pounds. Taupaki, who transferred from UCLA, represents defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's vision for the interior: big, space-eating tackles who free playmaking room for the linebackers and ends.

The strategic change starts with the roster. None of Penn State's four returning tackles weighs more than 300 pounds. Then there are the newcomers. In addition to Taupaki, there's fellow UCLA transfer Keanu Williams (6-5, 329). Armstrong Nnodim (Oklahoma State) checks in at 6-2, 319. And Utah transfer Dallas Vakalahi is 6-2, 337.

Campbell and Lynn defined big tackles as an offseaon position of need and delivered them to the roster.

What we don't know about Penn State

1. What does Penn State's passing game truly look like?

Penn State opened practice No. 2 today, offering a look at Matt Campbell’s operation. Quick look at the QBs, led by Rocco Becht. pic.twitter.com/Vg1Fh9i2r1 — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) March 26, 2026

Becht isn't throwing beyond individual drills, and projected backup Alex Manske is at home in Iowa rehabbing from an offseason issue. That leaves Division III transfer Connor Barry and true freshmen Peyton Falzone and Kase Evans getting the majority of the reps.

Which would be fine for an offense returning most of its lineup. But Penn State could start eight new offensive players in addition to Becht, so reps are important. Bonding time is nice, even essential, but the Nittany Lions will continue to face on-field growing pains in camp and even the early part of next season because of their incomplete spring.

And while Barry has earned kudos for his transition from Division III football to FBS, Manske is the position's future and most likely QB2. Manske also is out for his second straight year of spring drills, two key missing spots in his development.

2. What's going on at defensive end?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) runs the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou (99) dives for a tackle. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

One of Penn State's most draftable positions of the past decade arguably is the roster's thinnest this year. The leader in TFLs among defensive ends is sophomore Yvan Kemajou, who made five last season for Penn State. Otherwise, it's not a threatening group.

Redshirt sophomore Max Granville returns from an injury that cost him the 2025 season, Colorado transfer Alexander McPherson looks promising at 6-6, 245, and Iowa State transfer Kienna Ezeogu is an imposing 275 pounds. But there's a reason Campbell moved LaVar Arringtion II from linebacker to edge. The group needs pass-rush presence, and every little bit helps.

3. Where is Penn State at linebacker and tight end?

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell watches a drill with linebacker Alex Tatsch (25) and Tony Rojas (13) at Holuba Hall. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Penn State is thin this spring at two spots Campbell deems valuable. Three potential starting tight ends (Ben Brahmer, Andrew Rappleyea and Gabe Burkle) are not practicing or are limited. Rappleyea in particular would have benefitted from catching passes from Becht this spring.

And linebacker is missing two potential starters this spring in Tony Rojas and Alex Tatsch, who are still rehabbing 2025 injuries. Campbell also brought his top two linebackers, Kooper Ebel and Caleb Bacon, with him from Iowa State. The pair combined for 17.5 tackles for loss last season.

And yet the positions still feels unsteady with depth concerns. It's notable that Campbell brought four Iowa State linebackers with him. Lynn's task this spring is identifying whether linebacker can be the playmaking position he needs it to be.

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