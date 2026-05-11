Penn State Football Defensive Power Rankings: Which Position Tops the Team?

Penn State will field another new defense this year, when coordinator D'Anton Lynn takes over for Jim Knowles, whose only season with the Nittany Lions didn't go well. Penn State ranked 43rd nationally in defensive efficiency, according to the ESPN College Football Power Index, but Lynn largely has a blank slate.

The Nittany Lions brought in a significant number of defensive transfers, notably on the line, though one position group remained notably intact. What are Penn State's top defensive position groups? After power-ranking the offense, here's a look at the Nittany Lions' defense.

4. Defensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou (99) pressures Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State’s defensive line might be the shallowest position on the team. While the defensive tackle looks strong, the defensive end room is very shaky.

Of the tackles, Armstrong Nnodim has looked the best and might be the centerpiece of coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s front. Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins, who started four games at Oklahoma State last season, called Nnodim “an absolute bruiser.”

The tackle room also has a ton of experience. Siale Taupaki, a UCLA transfer, will play his eighth season of college football in 2026. Redshirt senior Keanu Williams, another UCLA transfer, will have a significant role up the middle.

On the edge, returner Yvan Kemajou totaled 13 tackles (five for loss) and 1.5 sacks in 11 games in his freshman season. Iowa State transfer Ike Ezeogu earned a lot of praise during spring ball. Campbell said that Ezeogu had as “impressive a spring as anybody on the defensive front.”

Max Granville, who missed 2025 with an injury, is expected to return as a major contributor on the edge, which still has depth concerns.

3. Safeties

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. runs with the ball after a interception against Kansas. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State has built a strong roster of safeties recently, sending Jaquan Brisker, Ji’Ayir Brown, KJ Winston and Zakee Wheatley to the NFL. This will be a new group, though it has some potential draft picks.

Senior Marcus Neal Jr. headlines the position, arriving at Penn State as 247Sports’ ninth-ranked safety in the 2026 transfer portal class. Neal came in from Iowa State, where he led the team in interceptions (2), solo tackles (40) and tackles for loss (11). He was a third-team All-Big 12 selection in his first year as a starter and already is earning some first-round projections.

Jamison Patton and Jeremiah Cooper, both from Iowa State, will battle for the other starting safety spot. Patton put together a strong 2025 season, posting two interceptions and 29 tackles.

Cooper made the transition from cornerback to safety prior to sustaining a torn ACL last season. Before the injury, Cooper was rated as the 128th overall player on Bleacher Report’s 2026 NFL Draft board.

2. Cornerbacks

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins celebrates after recovering a fumble on a kickoff return against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said last August that he had potentially the best cornerback room of his tenure at Penn State. His 2026 group might be better.

The room has veterans in Audavion Collins and Zion Tracy and budding stars in Daryus Dixson and Jahmir Joseph. This spring, Campbell called Tracy, the team’s versatile nickel cornerback, “one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”

Smith’s return after serving as interim head coach guaranteed that the cornerbacks would return as well. Penn State returned nine corners from last year's roster, with just one (redshirt freshman Hunter Sewell) transferring from Iowa State.

1. Linebackers

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell watches a drill with linebacker Alex Tatsch (25) and Tony Rojas (13) at Holuba Hall. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Penn State’s linebacker core is stacked. The Nittany Lions boast two bona fide starters in Caleb Bacon and Tony Rojas and have great depth with Cael Brezina, Kooper Ebel and Alex Tatsch. The position is undoubtedly the deepest on the team while also showcasing top-tier talent.

Rojas has the potential to be one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten, even coming off his ACL injury, while Bacon will be reliable alongside him. A team captain at Iowa State, Bacon made 68 tackles and three sacks to earn All-Big 12 honorable mention last season.

Ebel likely will rotate in when Penn State plays three linebackers, though he could start on more than a handful of Big Ten teams. He posted 77 tackles (eight for loss) and one sack in 2025. Penn State also has promising young players in Cam Smith and Chris Fileppo, a West Virginia transfer.

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