Penn State Football 2026 Power Rankings: The Best Offensive Position Groups

Penn State acclimated 51 new players to its roster this spring under first-year coach Matt Campbell, and the process seemed like a success. The Nittany Lions had a productive set of 15 spring practices despite missing plenty of players due to injuries and gave fans a quick glimpse at possible lineup combinations for next season.

So, where does Penn State stand entering summer workouts? Here’s our first set of 2026 Penn State Football Power Rankings, beginning with the offense.

5. Wide receivers

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell runs a route during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Penn State wide receivers room hasn’t been strong in recent years. And while the Nittany Lions didn’t add superstar talent in the offseason, they still improved the room's outlook for 2026.

That starts with Chase Sowell, who has recorded at least 500 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons. Sowell (6-3, 210 pounds) is more of an outside, big-bodied receiver who can get down the field and make a play.

The other Iowa State transfer set to start is Brett Eskildsen, who has a nice rapport with quarterback Rocco Becht. The two connected on 30 passes for 526 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Rounding out the likely starting rotation is sophomore Koby Howard, who was efficient in his minimal playing time at Penn State last season. He is primed for a much bigger role in 2026 after totaling 133 yards on seven receptions as a true freshman. Campbell also has raved about true freshman Amarion Jackson, who began spring drills as a safety but earned more snaps on offense.

4. Running backs

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples runs with the ball during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

With Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen in the NFL, the position will look completely different for the first time in four years. The room might not have the elite talent of an Allen-Singleton duo but has plenty of backs poised to make big contributions.

The top contender is Carson Hansen, who finished his 2025 campaign at Iowa State with five consecutive games rushing for 100 yards or more. He’ll most likely be the starter after averaging 5.1 yards per carry last season.

Quinton Martin Jr. and James Peoples will hold important roles as well. Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said Martin (6-1, 204) gained 15 pounds since January and “looks like a different guy.” Martin caught eyes with a 20-carry, 101-yard performance in the Pinstripe Bowl in December.

Peoples (5-10, 210) got the second-most burn in spring practice behind Hansen. He was the one running back consistently playing in the Blue-White Practice on April 25. Peoples transferred from Ohio State after rushing for 344 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries last season.

3. Offensive line

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up before the game vs. the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State will have four new starters on the line this season. The only returning starter is Anthony Donkoh, who heads back to right tackle, where he started in 2024.

Redshirt freshman Malachi Goodman, a former top-60 recruit, is the likely starter at left tackle, All-Big 12 honorable mention Trevor Buhr next to him at left guard. Freshman All-American (The Athletic) Brock Riker, a Texas State transfer, will be at center, with former top-60 recruit Cooper Cousins at right guard.

The line is certainly one of Penn State’s most talented position groups, and position coach Ryan Clanton has changed their mindset. But the starting unit likely will have players from three different schools who have not yet played together in a game. Until they do, label this a talented bunch with high upside.

2. Quarterbacks

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts during the Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Becht enters the 2026 season as the most experienced quarterback in college football, boasting a Division-I best 26 career wins. He’s in line to become the Nittany Lions’ fourth full-time starting quarterback since 2016 after transferring from Iowa State.

Becht had a down season with the Cyclones in 2025, when he battled a shoulder injury that required surgery. He finished with a career-low in passing yards (2,584) and passing touchdowns (16) while tying his personal high in interceptions (9).

Still, Becht projects to be one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten and might offer more consistency than Drew Allar did in his tenure. Penn State has solid, if inexperienced, depth at the position as well.

Iowa State transfer Alex Manske is in line to be the backup, though he also was recovering from an injury through spring ball. A former 4-star quarterback from Iowa, Manske played in three games in his freshman year, preserving his redshirt.

Former Division III gunslinger Connor Barry will likely be the third-string quarterback. He got plenty of reps in the spring due to Becht and Manske’s injuries.

1. Tight ends

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea scores on a touchdown reception vs. the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State took a step forward at tight end in the offseason, as arguably its best additions came in that room. Benjamin Brahmer was the most notable acquisition, as he was the second-ranked tight end in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Brahmer (6-7, 252) is a strong pass-catcher who will help especially in the red zone with his large frame. The tight end posted 446 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2025.

Former Cyclone Gabe Burkle is recovering from an ACL tear but will be valuable to next year’s team. He played in nine games last season, amassing 302 receiving yards and one touchdown. Cooper Alexander has the least experience of the Iowa State transfers, coming off a five-catch, 47-yard season as a freshman.

And capping off the group is Andrew Rappleyea, who didn’t participate in spring ball due to an injury. Yet he is primed for plenty of playing time after closing the 2025 season strongly with the Nittany Lions.

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