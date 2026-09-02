4 Key Things We Learned About Penn State's Offense Before Game 1 vs. Marshall

Penn State is creeping closer to the season opener against Marshall, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beaver Stadium. That’s when we’ll get the first look at the offense, how the unit meshes and how offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and head coach Matt Campbell call plays.

With plenty still unknown, what should we expect from the offense heading into Game 1? Here are four key parts of the 2026 offense, starting with how much control quarterback Rocco Becht will have over its operation.

Rocco Becht is in ‘full control’

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht enters 2026 as the most experienced quarterback in college football. That means his knowledge of the game is up there with any other starter in the FBS. That also means his coaches can trust him more with adjustments at the line of scrimmage and reading the defense.

Mouser said on Tuesday that Becht has “full control of the wheel at the line of scrimmage” and that he has faith in him to get the offense into the right play.

“He has to be able to play fast,” Mouser said, “and however we can help him, [we will]. Obviously, we call the plays, [but] most of the time he goes out there and executes to the best of his ability. But he does have autonomy and control of the offense out there.”

“And in the gameplan process, he's up with us on Monday. We're meeting with him on Tuesday. We're sitting down with him at dinner like, ‘Would you want to do this? Do you like how we personnel this?’ And he's very open. He's not a jerk about demanding any of this. I really care about his feedback, and I don't ever want the quarterback to feel like they're out there by himself.”

Penn State will play four running backs

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace runs through a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mouser said during local media day that running backs Carson Hansen, Quinton Martin Jr., James Peoples and Cam Wallace will all play roles in the offense this season. He reiterated that Tuesday, saying that all four will see the field against Marshall on Saturday.

It’s unclear how Mouser and running backs coach Savon Huggins will distribute snaps and carries, but four-man backfields are rare at any level of football. But Wallace, in his third year at Penn State, kept turning heads in camp to earn a role in the opener.

“All those guys are trusted in my mind,” Mouser said. “We have a million personnel in the offense that we can get to, and we'll have times where we got two on the field, and those guys can go in and do stuff.

“... They've all earned the right to play. Whatever those roles entail will be up to coach Huggins. I completely trust him to be able to put the people in as he sees fit and play the guy that's running the hardest and the guy that refuses to be tackled by one person.”

Mouser feels comfortable with 6-7 receivers

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room has changed the narrative of Penn State’s last three years. That’s due largely to the staff’s confidence in the projected three starters: Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and Koby Howard. Mouser said Howard was “one of the MVPs” of camp.

The position’s depth, however, has been battling for playing time since March, and we finally have more clarity on who could earn snaps.

Mouser said that he feels comfortable with six wideouts seeing the field: Sowell, Eskildsen, Howard, Amarion Jackson, Zay Robinson, Keith Jones Jr. and Karon Brookins.

“Amarion Jackson is a guy that's taken the program by storm since he's got here; [he’s] on a mission to prove it,” Mouser said. “... Zay Robinson, I've challenged him a lot since this spring, and he’s done a great job. Eskildsen is one of our most consistent guys, and Keith [Jones Jr.] and Karon [Brookins] have done a good job too throughout camp.”

“So I don't know how many guys that is — six or seven guys — that I feel are good enough to go in and hope to contribute in a game. And that doesn't mean I don't feel good about Peter Gonzalez and some of those other guys too. They're veterans and they're trusted in my opinion.”

‘He’s forced us to have to play him’

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske talks with reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Possibly the biggest story of the offseason was quarterback Alex Manske having successful open-heart surgery and returning to the football field. And it wasn’t just that he restarted football activities. Manske came back arguably a better player than he was before.

Mouser called Manske one of the most talented players on offense and said he’s essentially forced the coaching staff’s hand into playing him. That’s something to keep an eye on, especially in nonconference games.

“On top of what he brings as a runner, we can have really unique design run stuff with [Manske] that maybe we wouldn't do [with Becht],” Mouser said. “Not that Rocco couldn't do it, but now … we can bring in Manske and be able to be in a unique personnel [formation] with extra O-linemen or not and be able to run Alex because he's really good with the ball in his hands.

“I think I've seen him grow with just his consistency in the pass game, with how accurate he is, his ball placement, his timing, knowing where to go with the football. For being a young guy, he's one of the more impressive-looking people. He's gigantic. He can run, [he’s] physical, [he’s] as competitive as anybody that we have on the field. And then we really challenged him to grow as a passer.”

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