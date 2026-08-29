What We Learned About Penn State Football, Good and Bad, During Training Camp

Penn State concluded training camp Friday night by hosting Victory Day at Beaver Stadium. It's a charming event that quarterback Rocco Becht called the "best day of the year," one that the program should continue for years to come.

And now, the Nittany Lions turn toward their next visit to Beaver Stadium. Penn State hosts Marshall on Sept. 5 in the 2026 opener that also marks head coach Matt Campbell and dozens of players' first actual game in the stadium.

As Penn State concluded training camp, Campbell made no promises about what his team might look like in Week 1, calling it very much a work in progress.

"I think we’re going to keep learning about this football team, I hate to tell you, through the first part of the season," Campbell said.

But here's what we think we know about Penn State after 3+ weeks of training camp and what that all means for the 2026 season.

Let's go, Rocco Becht

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to throw a pass on the run during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht has put last season at Iowa State behind him physically but adheres to what he gained mentally by playing through injuries to both shoulders. "I'm not a quitter," he said, "and so I'm gonna go out there and win at all costs. That’s what I’ve preached in the past and ever since I got here at Penn State."

A fourth-year starter, Becht looked and felt transformed this August, the product of a deliberate offseason training program and a fresh outlook in a new place. Campbell, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters all said that Becht's tenor, tone and productivity have been different (and better) this camp.

Translating that to game action necessarily must follow, but Becht had the kind of camp that inspires hope in coaches.

"Rocco’s in a completely different space than I’ve seen him really in his career," Campbell said. "He's a guy who's already gone through the highs of college football and the lows of college football. He's in the same system now for a fifth year. I hate to use the word flawless, but he's played at an elite clip every day.

"He's had great command of situational football and has had great command of what we're trying to accomplish offensively. But the biggest thing that a great quarterback does is, he leads the team. ... He’s done a really good job, with his competitiveness and his leadership, to come in and really demand the respect of the football team, and l think it’s shown by the way he’s played in camp."

Cautious optimism about the wide receivers

Penn State Nittany Lions receivers coach Kashif Moore leads a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Penn State fans outside the Lasch Football Building carry long-term stress about the receivers, the staff inside feels pretty good about the position. We'll pause our optimism until Penn State completes the non-conference schedule and has enough film to grade. But position coach Kashif Moore has earned earned high praise for refreshing the room.

The Nittany Lions have three Iowa State transfers (Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and Zay Robinson) who have looked polished and prepared for most of camp. Returning receiver Koby Howard took the consistency talks to heart and upgraded his practice game. Freshman Amarion Jackson might get the most playing time among the 2026 signees.

Between the receivers and tight ends (of whom Campbell can't get enough), Becht will have his choice of targets. And James Peoples and Quinton Martin Jr. will add options from the backfield. So the receivers don't have to be perfect, at least early.

However, Penn State's offensive staff believes in this position, which might prompt more cautious optimism from the fan base.

Penn State likes the offensive line that has developed

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive line coach Ryan Clanton watches a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton faced a tall order this offseason: Weave a group of transfers and returnees who played in three different systems last year into a cohesive starting five. Questions still linger about how that group will blend, but the early results have been promising.

First, Penn State's starting line is big and athletic. Left tackle Malachi Goodman moves exceptionally well at 6-6, 330 pounds. Iowa State transfer Trevor Buhr, who will play next to him at left guard, might have had the best camp of any player on the team, coaches said.

On the right side, returning Nittany Lions Anthony Donkoh (tackle) and Cooper Cousins (guard) are playing their most natural positions. Donkoh is getting healthy at the right time, and Cousins fits the line's ethos of "dominant, nasty and accountable."

Center Brock Riker (Texas State) had possibly the biggest tasks of learning a new offense, developing a rapport with a new quarterback and, oh yes, gaining about 30 pounds. He did all three this offseason. If Riker becomes the center Clanton chased so intently in the portal, the Nittany Lions might have something up front.

Still, depth will be an issue up front, even though Clanton says he has as many as eight line combinations planned. Penn State just doesn't have the number of experienced players to withstand significant losses on the offensive line.

Penn State raises expectations on defense

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn talks to reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

D'Anton Lynn's story is lovely: the all-Big Ten cornerback who returns to his alma mater after three years on the West Coast to become defensive coordinator. But if Lynn is successful, he isn't long for Penn State. He'll be a college head coach or NFL coordinator within three years, with an NFL head job in his future.

Before that, though, Lynn faced perhaps the biggest puzzle build of anyone on Campbell's staff. He had to teach and install a defense new to both Penn State and Campbell. It features more size up front, particularly at tackle (new to Penn State), and a 4-2-5 base orientation (new to Campbell).

There have been bumps, particularly with a host of key players either returning from injuries or missing camp time. That list includes linebacker Tony Rojas and safety Jeremiah Cooper (both coming back from ACL tears), defensive backs Daryus Dixson, Zion Tracy and Jahmir Joseph (all of whom missed camp time) and defensive end Max Granville (who hasn't played since the 2024 season).

However, Lynn has built a defensive plan and roster with versatility at all three levels, experience where it matters (tackle, middle linebacker, cornerback) and some fresh faces who will contribute (watch for yet another cornerback in freshman Josiah Zayas).

Still, Campbell heeds caution about the 2026 Nittany Lions.

"There's a difference between being great in camp and being great on Saturday," Campbell said. "The lights come on, the coaches are off the field, and now it's real. Who can continue to carry that momentum forward?"

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