Why I'm Buying the Hype Around Ben Brahmer for Penn State Football

Fans of Will Ferrell's run on Saturday Night Live fondly remember his odes to Bill Brasky, the mythic office giant whom he once saw "scissor-kick Angela Lansbury." Apparently, Penn State has its own Bill Brasky in tight end Ben Brahmer.

As NIttany Lions coach Matt Campbell said at Big Ten Media Days, Brahmer is "almost 6-7," runs "almost 22 miles per hour" and competed in seven events at the Nebraska high school track & field championships (actually four but still awesome). Brahmer also enters Penn State's 2026 football season as the team's most-hyped player on the roster, and for good reason.

Brahmer is the keynote of Penn State's tight ends room, which Campbell called the best position group on the roster. He's a player that most of the Big Ten doesn't know (aside from his friends on Nebraska's roster) but will soon.

"I think Ben is an elite category of his own," Campbell said.

Brahmer was the top-ranked newcomer in Penn State's 40-player transfer class, according to the 247Sports Composite, a 4-star portal entry who was the No. 1 tight end in the transfer class. He and quarterback Rocco Becht led the way for the 24 former Iowa State Cyclones who transferred to Penn State to play for Campbell.

At Pierce High School in Nebraska, Brahmer was a four-sport athlete who ran the sprints and hurdles and threw the shot put, was a 20-point scorer in basketball and led his football team to a state title in 2022. In the championship game, Brahmer caught 11 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns as Pierce won its second title in three years.

Brahmer joined Iowa State's offensively immediately, playing in 21 consecutive games, including all 13 as a freshman. An injury cut short his sophomore season in 2024, during which Campbell said Brahmer was "truly one of the best tight ends, if not the best tight end in the country, at every skill set." Penn State of course had Mackey Award-winner Tyler Warren, who caught 102 passes that season.

Penn State’s Matt Campbell introduces you to Bill Brasky, aka tight end Ben Brahmer. He’s 6-7, runs “almost 22 mph” and competed in 7 events at his state track meet. pic.twitter.com/g2hqmT7yGi — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) July 29, 2026

Brahmer returned fit and fierce in 2025, leading Iowa State's offense with 37 catches and six touchdown receptions. Becht used him in red-zone situations, on two-point conversions and in third-down grind mode when he needed a completion.

Upon arriving at Penn State, Brahmer (listed at 6-7, 250 pounds) actually had a healthy spring and offseason to truly work on his game. Though the Nittany Lions have high expectations for the position, they worked through several spring injuries and rehabs. But a full-strength Brahmer put Campbell at ease.

"You're talking about a guy that's almost 6-7, that runs almost 22 mph and a guy that, really in the last two offseasons, hasn't had the ability to train because of coming back from some injuries," Campbell said. "This is the first offseason he's been healthy, and he's done an unbelievable job with his body. I think he's the most physical and best version of himself that he's been in our program."

Pro Football Focus ranks Brahmer as the No. 8 returning tight end in the country, calling him a "dangerous red-zone threat" at his size. Though PFF doesn't rank Brahmer highly as a run-blocking tight end, that's where fellow Iowa State transfer Gabe Burkle will make an impact.

Penn State had solid tight-end play last year, primarily from Andrew Rappleyea, who's role grew as the season progressed. But with Brahmer, Penn State could field a dominant tight end in the mold of Mike Gesicki, Pat Freiermuth or Brenton Strange. We're reluctant to place Brahmer in Warren's class just yet.

It's also instructive to note that Brahmer is playing his fourth season of college football without redshirting, so he's technically eligible to take advantage of the NCAA's new "five-in-five" rule. Brahmer would moot that point with a good season that takes him to the NFL, but it's nevertheless something to watch.

But if any Penn State player breaks out nationally on the 2026 offense, it will be Brahmer. Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser love scheming around tight ends, and Brahmer will be among the best in the Big Ten.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

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