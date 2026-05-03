5 Burning Questions Facing Penn State Football After Spring Practice

Penn State speed-raced through its winter roster-building process in which it blended 51 new players into a program with 52 returning Nittany Lions. After that "very chaotic" few weeks, head coach Matt Campbell sought to slow the pace during spring drills and resume his role as teacher.

Ultimately, Campbell evaluated Penn State's spring as productive, and the report card overall was positive. However, the Nittany Lions left several questions on the table to answer before training camp begins in August. The staff at Penn State on SI tackles some of those here.

1. What was the most important thing Penn State accomplished this spring?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from behind the line of scrimmage during the Blue-White Spring Practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Chase Fisher: The reps the quarterbacks received should be deemed the biggest success of the spring. With Rocco Becht and Alex Maske both recovering from offseason procedures, backups Connor Barry, Peyton Falzone, Kase Evans and Jack Lambert were able to get a significant amount of playing time. Barry seemed to be the standout of the bunch, as he earned constant praise from the coaches week after week.

And while the backups took on more reps, Becht, the starting quarterback, still practiced a decent amount. Both head coach Matt Campbell and Becht were pleased with the work he was able to get in the spring.

Amanda Vogt: Establishing accountability is one of the most important things Penn State accomplished this spring. While this is something that isn’t necessarily an Xs and Os improvement, it was one of the biggest tasks at hand for Matt Campbell. Players have been held accountable based on their “team,” and whichever group loses is “punished” by having to clean the facility.

Because there was so much offseason turnover, this most likely helped bring the team together. But overall, establishing accountability quick and early will only help once fall camp rolls around and the season itself soon after

Mark Wogenrich: Become "Penn State." It sounds cliched and coach-speakish, but this was a team of camps over the winter. There were the returning Nittany Lions, the Iowa State transfers (24) and the 16 transfers from across the country. Even Becht acknowledged that it took time to stop saying "Iowa State transfers" in the football building. By spring's end, though, Becht was even saying "We are."

2. What's the No. 1 question you still have about this team?

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Omarion Davis (27) attempts to tackle running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) during practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Chase Fisher: What will the defensive line look like in season? Campbell and company brought in an influx of defensive linemen through the portal in January and their roles are mostly undefined. Are there any bona fide starters? Will any earn the bulk of the playing time? Who will the depth pieces be? Those are just a few questions surrounding the defensive line, which is really the most mysterious position group the Nittany Lions have. One guy who has stood out, though, is defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim. Perhaps he is one of the sure things up front for Penn State.

Amanda Vogt: Will Penn State’s receivers finally make a big impact? Because of injuries, we haven’t seen too much from the wideout unit yet, including Iowa State transfers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, and that is certainly a piece of the offense that has lacked in reliability over the years. However, it is a widely different room and if the production consistently increases through the season, that would be great improvement for this program. While Penn State is often reliable with its run game, establishing a viable passing attack will help change the identity of the Nittany Lion offense.

Mark Wogenrich: I'll second the defense. Coordinator D'Anton Lynn spent spring installing a defense new to everyone, and a big group of players didn't practice in it. Though Campbell said he saw progress, the defensive line is an untested collection of players. Potential starters rehabbed at every level, notably Siale Taupaki up front, Tony Rojas at linebacker and Jeremiah Cooper in the secondary.

Which player stood out the most during spring drills?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Connor Barry (17) lines up in the backfield during the Blue-White Spring Practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Chase Fisher: Nnodim is the clear winner of spring drills. The defensive tackle from Oklahoma State dominated all Blue-White Practice and caught eyes from his teammates. Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins said he’s “dominant, nasty and physical” and called Nnodim “an absolute bruiser” and “hard to move.” He might be a centerpiece of Penn State’s defensive line.

Amanda Vogt: Connor Barry, the senior quarterback who transferred from a Division III program, stood out the most. Over spring ball, he received a ton of praise from Campbell and the other offensive coaches for his work ethic. Because Becht was limited and Manske was out, Barry is an important piece to be stepping up, serving as a good example for Penn State’s younger QBs who enrolled early.

Mark Wogenrich: Running back James Peoples has been among the most intriguing transfers to watch. The former Ohio State back got lost in a crowded Buckeyes room and looks renewed at Penn State. He also doesn't have to be the No. 1 with former Iowa State starter Carson Hansen in the backfield. Penn State's offense needs a home-run rushing threat, which Peoples could be.

4. What does Penn State need to accomplish between now and training camp?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) looks to throw a pass on the run during the Blue-White Spring Practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Chase Fisher: Whether it was Becht, Manske, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh or linebacker Tony Rojas, the Nittany Lions had a lot of key players out or limited for spring ball. The Nittany Lions must focus on recovery and get that injured group up to speed. Make sure the players return at 100 percent and get them the work they need.

Amanda Vogt: Between now and training camp, Penn State needs to get players fully healthy. Several pieces of the roster were limited in spring ball because of rehab processes, so making sure those guys stay on track is pivotal. Players have highlighted how good this new strength staff is, and from a nutritional standpoint, they also have liked this staff’s approach to managing weight.

Mark Wogenrich: Throw the ball. Becht took more 7-on-7 drills than Campbell initially expected, which was good, but Manske didn't throw a pass this spring. Barry can't get enough reps, and neither can the reset receivers room. Holuba Hall should be turned into a full-time passing camp this summer.

5. What's your way-too-early prediction for the 2026 season?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the field during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Chase Fisher: It’s hard to look at the 2026 schedule and not say that it’s favorable. While Penn State probably doesn’t have a top-12 roster in college football, it’d be shocking to see them not make the College Football Playoff as a 10-2 or 11-1 team. Outside of games against USC, Michigan and Washington, the Nittany Lions should handle their opponents.

The Penn State roster is talented and has a high floor but relatively low ceiling. Seeing them make, and likely lose in, the first round of the College Football Playoff seems like the most likely scenario, as of April.

Amanda Vogt: It’s hard to say what Penn State might actually look like at this point, but the schedule is pretty favorable for Campbell’s first Nittany Lion season. The games that I think might cause Penn State the biggest difficulty would be home vs USC and on the road at Michigan and Washington. How Campbell navigates these road atmospheres will be interesting to watch in a season where Penn State won’t be playing Indiana or Ohio State.

Mark Wogenrich: Though Campbell doesn't really have a playoff roster, he has a playoff team. The 2026 schedule has a lot to do with that, but Campbell also has veterans, particularly on offense, capable of leading a playoff run. If Lynn can orchestrate the defensive instruments into a whole, 10-2 looks quite achievable.

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