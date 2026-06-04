5 Penn State Prospects to Watch on Matt Campbell's First Official Visit Weekend

Penn State isn't done with its sixth-ranked recruiting class. In fact, Matt Campbell is about to put together the most important weekend of the 2027 class' timeline. Penn State is scheduled to host more than 20 prospects for its first official visit weekend of the Campbell era, bringing significant momentum and some further needs to the June 5-7 festivities.

Nearly all of Penn State's 20 commits in the 2027 class are set to convene on campus. In addition, a core group of priority uncommitted players, led by Pennsylvania receiver Khalil Taylor, will take official visits as well.

Of Penn State's three scheduled visit weekends, this is the most important. Here's a look at those key players Campbell and the Nittany Lions hope to get commitments, or even leans, from this weekend.

One important note: Zahmar Tookes, a 4-star defensive lineman from Rochester, New York, and the state's top-ranked player, committed to Florida just two days before his scheduled visit to Penn State.

Receiver Khalil Taylor

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Pine-Richland WR Khalil Taylor (@KhalilTaylor08) hanging with Coach Rashad Davis (@Coach_Shadd) on his official visit with #CUBuffs.



Taylor = explosive, versatile, playmaker… currently ranked No. 4 on the Pennsylvania state rankings for the Class of 2027. pic.twitter.com/9LVauwvEIl — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) May 16, 2026

A 4-star receiver from Pine-Richland High near Pittsburgh, Taylor is one of Penn State's top uncommitted prospects. He was committed to Penn State until October 2025, when James Franklin was fired and the small 2027 class dissolved.

Since then, Campbell has rebuilt Penn State's class methodically but quickly, earning all 20 commitments since late March. Taylor would be a major addition. He's the 13th-ranked receiver nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and one of the top unsigned players at his position.

Taylor recently visited Colorado and has further vists set for Alabama and Nebraska after his weekend at Penn State. The Nittany Lions already got one commitment from Taylor; Campbell hopes to make it two.

Defensive end Abraham Sesay

Penn State will host the nation's seventh-ranked edge rusher fresh off his visit with Lane Kiffin at LSU. Sesay is one of two top-10 uncommitted defensive ends remaining in the 2027 cycle and immediately would elevate the Nittany Lions' class.

Sesay, who plays at Downingtown East, also matters to Penn State's commonwealth recruiting program. Campbell has received a commitment from just one top-10 in-state player: defensive tackle Stanley Montgomery of Philadelphia's Archbishop Ryan.

The environment is competitive for Sesay, though, as Notre Dame, Duke and Florida State are in the mix.

Receiver Deshawn Hall

That photo certainly tells a story. Penn State sent five assistant coaches to Alabama in May for an in-home visit with Hall, a 4-star wide receiver from SEC country. Hall (6-5, 185 pounds) is a top-25 receiver nationally who receivers Kashif Moore targeted quickly upon arriving in mid-February.

Penn State offered Hall in late February and since has made him a priority. But Hall has multiple SEC offers, recently visited Auburn and has further visits scheduled to Alabama and Tennessee.

Defensive end Ifeanyi Emedobi

A 4-star edge from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Emedobi is another option at the position if Sesay goes elsewhere. He's a solid prospect, ranking No. 37 among edge rushers nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Emedobi is likely Big-Ten bound, with Penn State, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota ranking in his final four. He visited Minnesota last weekend and will finish June with officials to Bloomington and Ann Arbor.

Linebacker Case Alexander

Full junior season defensive and offensive highlights.https://t.co/i6aIOnYtDp pic.twitter.com/0cVhx5zTPa — Case Alexander (@case_alexander5) January 9, 2026

Campbell is familiar with the Alexander family from Washington, Oklahoma. Case's older brother Cooper played for Campbell at Iowa State and now is a redshirt sophomore tight end with the Nittany Lions.

Case, meanwhile, is a 4-star linebacker who ranks 22nd at the position nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Case Alexander made an unofficial visit to Penn State over the winter and also is being courted by Stanford. This could be Campbell's version of the Clifford brothers at Penn State.

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