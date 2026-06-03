Gators Land Pledge From 4-Star DL Zahmar Tookes

The Florida Gators' 2027 class continues to fill itself out, as Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton four-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes pledged himself to the Orange and Blue on Wednesday, On3’s Hayes Fawcett announced on social media.

Tookes is the No. 182 overall prospect and No. 1 player in New York, according to Rivals. Penn State, Nebraska, Georgia and Syracuse are among the notable schools to offer the 6-3.5, 260-pound defensive lineman.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Zahmar Tookes has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 256 DL from Rochester, NY chose the Gators over Penn State and Nebraska



“Joshua 1:9”⁰https://t.co/HQyn0sgf5b pic.twitter.com/d6GiI1SJeL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 3, 2026

Tookes has been a machine over the past two seasons in New York. He posted 114 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 24 games in the past two years.

Florida is now up to four defensive linemen in this year’s recruiting class. Taking up the other three spots are Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day three-star De’Voun Kendrick, Coral Gables (Fla.) Coral Gables Senior Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui and District Heights (M.D.) Bishop McNamara Cain Van Norden.

He is the third player from this week’s official visitors to commit to the Gators. The other recruits to team up with Florida are Swainsboro (Ga.) four-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith and Lithonia (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson.

For Jackson, he originally had a commitment date set for June 10, but pulled himself off the market earlier than that. Florida beat out Texas, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Auburn for Jackson, with the top-100 prospect committing on Tuesday.

Another prospect the Gators are trending for is Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin, who willl announce his decision on Saturday. He is the No. 220 overall prospect and No. 6 linebacker in the 2027 class, according to ESPN. LSU, Florida State and Georgia are competing with the Gators for his signature.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.

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