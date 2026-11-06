5 Predictions for Penn State vs. Washington, and What Fans Will Be Talking About Sunday

Penn State ended its four-game losing streak last week at home against Purdue with a performance that made everyone on the team smile, most notably the offensive coordinator. To make it two straight, the Nittany Lions have to win in Seattle, where they haven't played in 105 years.

Penn State visits Washington on Saturday for the longest road trip on its schedule. Head coach Matt Campbell dismissed the idea of travel stress ("I don’t think it’s a debilitating situation," he said), so this is the first litmus test for his long-distance strategy.

The Nittany Lions left Thursday for Seattle, where they will conduct a light walkthrough Friday before playing the Huskies at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. There's plenty on the line for Penn State, including one more step toward bowl eligibility, at Husky Stadium.

How will the game play out? Here are Penn State on SI's predictions for Penn State-Washington, including what Nittany Lions fans will be talking about Sunday.

1. Penn State vs. Washington game predictions

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) prepares to take the snap against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: It took until the end of October, but Penn State has a Big Ten win this season. That was without its top two receivers, but Chase Sowell seems to be on track to return since he’s listed as “probable.” Adding Sowell into the lineup after how the Nittany Lions played against Purdue should lead to another win. Penn State 27, Washington 20

Mark Wogenrich: This should be a one-possession game between teams matching strength on strength and weakness on weakness. Washington can throw the ball, especially if Demond Williams Jr. is on, and Penn State can cover, Meanwhile, Washington labors in pass protection, and Penn State has no pass rush. Explosives will decide, and the Huskies have a huge advantage there. Washington 24, Penn State 23

2. Who is the game's MVP?

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Campbell called Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. the “most mobile quarterback” in the Big Ten. Williams is on track to play as long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks to his rib injury. Linebacker Tony Rojas’ athleticism will be key for Penn State because he will play an important role in containing Williams.

Mark Wogenrich: Washington receiver Chris Lawson is on an epic run. He’s averaging 100.6 yards per game in Big Ten play, trailing only Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith among conference receivers. Washington spreads him around to dodge Audavion Collins, which results in another big game.

3. Who is the game's unsung hero?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) runs with the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Quarterback Rocco Becht improved against Purdue. One has to think that having an effective run game for once helped with that. If the run game continues its level of production, Becht won’t have as much pressure from Washington’s defense. And with Sowell potentially returning, Becht will have a No. 1 receiver again.

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State back Carson Hansen could have had the Cam Wallace breakout game last week. He still rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Hansen will keep Penn State close, especially on third down.

4. How many yards does Cam Wallace rush for?

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace (26) runs with the ball vs. the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Wallace gets 93. It’s going to be tough to top last week’s performance, but Wallace should still see a large workload again because he’s proven himself. Washington has a tougher run defense than Purdue, but the volume of touches Wallace projects to get should allow him to come close to 100 yards again.

Mark Wogenrich: There’s film not only of Wallace but also of Penn State’s adjusted run-blocking schemes. They worked post-bye vs. Purdue but will be tough to replicate at Washington vs. a better run defense. Wallace gets 54 yards.

5. What will Penn State fans be talking about Sunday?

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell talks with quarterback Rocco Becht (3) on the sideline during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Horstman: Does Penn State win out? If Penn State beats Washington, there will be a favorable path to winning out and finishing the season 8-4. The Nittany Lions face Minnesota and Rutgers at home before traveling to play against Maryland. There’s a real chance Penn State could win out with a victory this weekend, which will eventually lead to a debate if an 8-4 record should be considered a success.

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State wrestling. The top-ranked Nittany Lions open defense of their five-year NCAA title run Thursday against Bloomsburg at Rec Hall. Penn State has won an NCAA-record 86 consecutive matches dating to February 2020.

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