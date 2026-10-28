How Penn State's Tony Rojas Kept His Promise to Return Better Than Ever

All Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas wants to do is win. He doesn’t really care about the accolades like the three midseason All-America teams to which he was named. Or the fact that he already set career highs in several statistics seven games into his fourth season. He just wants to win.

But it’s hard to glance past what Rojas has done individually for the Nittany Lions this year. He’s been one of the very few bright spots on a sputtering team that is 0-4 in Big Ten Conference play. And it’s hard to fathom what this defense would look like without him.

“He's one of the most athletic inside backers I've seen,” Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn said Tuesday. “Not just talking about Penn State, but just in general. You watch him do drills. You watch him do anything in space. He's fluid, he's fast, he's explosive. Tony's had a great first half.”

Rojas has anchored a Penn State defense that has otherwise struggled to find its footing in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions have allowed 218.25 rushing yards and 27.5 points per game against conference opponents. They’re winless through four Big Ten games for a reason.

But Rojas is not the cause. Through seven games, the redshirt junior has already exceeded personal bests in tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (5). He’s also three tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and four passes defended away from setting four new career-highs. He still has at least five games to go.

“I've been playing at a good level,” Rojas said. “I'm kind of hard on myself, so I know I have a lot to improve on, a lot of things to work on. So during the bye week and going forward just watching film. I know I could be better at things like just getting off blocks against the line. That starts with being intentional with that in practice.”

Tony Rojas is Penn State's catalyst

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) reacts after intercepting the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State already knows what its defense looks like before and after Rojas. Before the linebacker tore an ACL last season, the Nittany Lions were a defensive unit to be feared, allowing 8.5 points per game through regulation — including 17 to a high-powered Oregon offense.

The defense was among the best in the country in 2025. Then its star linebacker sustained the season-ending injury before Penn State visited UCLA, and the defense became unglued. That 8.5 mark ballooned to 24.4, and Rojas’ absence was felt immediately, as the defense allowed 42 to UCLA the following game.

Coincidence? Definitely not, especially considering arguably Penn State’s biggest weakness was against mobile quarterbacks. The Nittany Lions’ linebackers weren’t fast enough without Rojas on the field.

“All those [elite] guys, they did it every single day, they did it every single week, and so far Tony's done that,” Lynn said. “It's just continuing to do that through the second half. There's still another level that I think he can reach, and we're hoping that we can get him to do that in the next couple weeks.”

Rojas said in the offseason that he felt stronger and faster. He also said that Lynn intended to put him in a position to play his best. Both have seemed true, especially with Lynn blitzing Rojas often and playing him off the edge more.

Rojas began the season with a snap limit, averaging 33 plays per game in the non-conference schedule. But in Big Ten play, Rojas rarely comes off the field, averaging 56 plays per game.

“I've never met a great player that doesn't want to play or be on the field,” Penn State coach Matt Campbell said. “Every great player that I've been around, it’s, ‘I'm not rotating with anybody, I'm staying on the field. If you try to sub me in, I'm not letting you do that.’ That's Tony to a T.”

Rojas has reached another gear in Big Ten play as well. He has posted three straight contests with at least 10 tackles and four consecutive with a sack. Rojas is the only Penn State player with a sack in conference play. He’s also recorded at least two tackles for loss in three of the four Big Ten games.

As a result, Rojas has thrust himself into some interesting conversations, including boosting his NFL Draft stock dramatically.

His six career interceptions are the most among FBS linebackers (tied for Penn State career record by a linebacker), he’s the only FBS player with at least 22 tackles for loss and six interceptions in their career and he’s the only FBS player this season with at least 10.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

He’s quickly becoming one of the best linebackers in the country. And to do it with his fourth defensive coordinator and fourth different scheme in as many years is impressive.

“Tony has done some great things. It's been really awesome,” Campbell said. “As we know statistically, [he’s] a great catalyst when he's at his best. There are some areas where he can continue to improve. He knows that. What I love about Tony is he's one of the guys that spearheaded last week of coming out with purpose and intent and really having a great week of practice.

When your best players are demanding that, then you really do have a chance to improve. That part is certainly positive for us.”

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) intercepts the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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