A 2025 White Out Date? Penn State to Host Oregon at Beaver Stadium
The lead candidate for the 2025 "Penn State White Out" is on the calendar. Before the Big Ten Conference Championship Game in Indianapolis, the conference announced a date for the next Penn State-Oregon game: Sept. 27, 2025 at Beaver Stadium. Which also should be top choice for the White Out on Penn State's 2025 football schedule.
Big Ten Network announced the date during its pregame coverage of the conference championship game. No. 1 Oregon plays No. 3 Oregon for the Big Ten title at Lucas Oil Stadium. The conference will announce the complete 2025 Big Ten football schedule Wednesday.
Penn State and Oregon will meet in the regular season for the first time since 1964, when the Ducks last visited Beaver Stadium. The Ducks defeated Penn State 22-14, their only win over the Nittany Lions in three previous meetings.
The Big Ten has released each team's list of conference opponents through 2028. its future. Penn State will host Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern and Oregon in 2025. It will visit Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, UCLA and Rutgers. Penn State's nonconference opponents are Nevada, Marshall and Syracuse, all of which will visit Beaver Stadium.
Oregon represents the most high-profile option for the 2025 Penn State White Out, whose scheduling has grown increasingly more complicated over the past five years. Before FOX introduced Big Noon Saturday in 2019, Penn State fans largely could count on hosting either Michigan or Ohio State at night and for the annual White Out. But the last of those games occurred in 2020, when Penn State hosted Ohio State for a prime-time White Out in a largely empty Beaver Stadium featuring some players' families, cardboard cutouts representing other fans and audio recording of cowbells during the COVID season. Since then, Penn State and Ohio State have played in FOX's Big Noon window, and Penn State has shifted its "White Out" elsewhere.
In 2022, the opponent was Minnesota instead of Ohio State. Last year Iowa vistied for the White Out. This year Penn State hosted Washington, which ultimately landed as a night game on Peacock. This past summer, Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he lobbied the Big Ten and its media-rights partners for a Penn State-Ohio State "White Out" in prime-time, but that discussion met resistance. Penn State definitely will seek to build its 2025 White Out around the highest-profile home game of the season.
“The Penn State White Out has become so much more than a football game," Adam Miller, Penn State Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs and Engagement, said in an interview. "It’s an event. It’s a bucket-list experience for Penn State fans around the country, and people spend a lot of time planning trips around that Penn State White Out. It’s become a very, very special game. It’s created one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the country, and so for us, it’s not something we do every week. We want to continue to make it special."
