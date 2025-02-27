A Confident Abdul Carter Believes He's the Best Player in the NFL Draft
Abdul Carter might not have worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the former Penn State defensive end still made quite the first impression in Indianapolis. Having called himself the best player in college football multiple times last season, Carter brought that confidence to the combine.
The Big Ten defensive player of the year and consensus All-American said one of his preseason goals at Penn State last year was to be the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. He discussed that with fellow Penn State product Micah Parsons. And Carter is spending the week in Indianapolis saying the same thing.
"I feel like it’s very realistic [to be drafted No. 1]," Carter said during his media session Wednesday. "I feel like I’m the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected No. 1."
Carter proved his value in the Orange Bowl, making two sacks nearly recovering a fumble despite playing essentially one-armed because of a shoulder injury. Carter said he recently was cleared to train at full strength again post-injury, which prevented him from working out at the combine. However, Carter said he's about 90 percent back and plans to put on a show in late March at Penn State's Pro Day, which should turn Holuba Hall into an offseason NFL meeting.
"I’m really just starting to heat it up right now," Carter said. "I just got cleared, really started training, started working out again. So my next couple weeks look like just me getting right, me getting ready for my pro day, and once I get to my pro day to perform at an elite level."
Carter was elite in his only season playing defensive end for Penn State. He led the nation tackles for loss (23.5), disrupted nearly every offense he faced and forced offensive tackles to practice their surreptious holding. Carter sustained the shoulder injury early in the Fiesta Bowl against Boise State but returned to frustrate Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl even while wearing a sizable shoulder wrap.
"I just felt like my teammates needed me," Carter said. "I could have not played but I felt like, 'Leave it all out there and give us the best opportunity to win,' and I feel like that’s what I did. If I had to do it again, I’d make the same choice."
ESPN ranks Carter as the draft's best overall prospect, and NFL general managers are fighting over Carter. Though he wouldn't tip his hand, Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said Carter is in play to be their No. 1 overall pick. Carter has met with the Titans this week.
"Abdul is a very good player," Borgonzi said during his media session. "I don't want to go into many evaluations of the players, but like I said, there's certainly some players at the top there that fit that description of generational talent."
General manager Andrew Berry, whose Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick, added that Carter is "tough, physical, a rare athlete with outstanding speed. He’s special in his own regard that he can play off the ball, he can rush the passer. So he’s an excellent prospect."
Interestingly, Carter was asked about his size, which wasn't an issue at Penn State but might be in the NFL. Penn State listed Carter at 6-3, 252 pounds last season, and Carter said Wednesday that he wants to play at around 248. "I ain't never been too small for nothing my whole life," he said. "It's all about heart for me. It's all about will for me, and I got more than that than anybody."