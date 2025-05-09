Abdul Carter Begins New York Giants Career With New Number, Expectations
Abdul Carter began rookie minicamp with the New York Giants on Friday sporting a new number, a bounce in his step and plenty of expectations. The Giants' first-round draft pick remained unsigned at the opening of minicamp but still made a strong first impression.
"I want to be great at everything I do," the former Penn State All-American told reporters at rookie minicamp. "Just being here, I just want to strive for greatness."
Carter, whom the Giants selected No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, debuted his new jersey No. 51, which he said is "going to have to grow on me a little bit." Carter downplayed the idea that the number merged the No. 11 he wore at Penn State and the No. 56 that belonged to Lawrence Taylor and that Carter suggested he wanted to bring out of retirement. Ultimately, Carter said No. 51 was what the Giants had available.
"I'm just happy to be out here playing football," Carter told reporters. "That's all I'm worried about."
Carter begins his NFL career with high expectations to contribute quickly at outside linebacker in the Giants' defense. New York drafted him with position flexibility in mind, something head coach Brian Daboll discussed recently.
"He's going to have to be Abdul and do the things we need him to do, but I think he has position flexibility," Daboll said during the NFL Draft. "He can do a variety of things. He's extremely athletic for a big guy. He's played on the edge. He's played off the ball. How we deploy him, we'll have to get him here and work with him. But smart, he's got great personality, and again, he was a fun guy to evaluate. He's a tough guy to block."
Daboll told reporters Friday at the Giants' training facility that Carter arrived to rookie minicamp with a willingness to learn and a ground-zero approach.
"This camp is, you get to know us, we get to know you," Daboll said. "Let’s not get too far ahead. There’s gonna be mistakes. That’s OK. Let’s build off them. Let’s be ready to get into our program in a couple days. But let’s not make more out of it than it is."
Among those attending rookie minicamp was former New York Giants great Michael Strahan, who had a chance to chat with Carter. The former Penn State star said it was "dope to see him here."
"I just want to be a part of bringing that legacy back," Carter said. "Just bringing that greatness back to New York."
And though he's a Philadelphia native (and grew up as an Eagles fan), Carter has broadened his New York fandom.