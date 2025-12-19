What We Know About Penn State's Defensive Coordinator Search

Matt Campbell nearly has completed his Penn State, with only a few openings to be filled. The most important position remaining is defensive coordinator, whom Matt Campbell appears to be taking a national approach to finding.

Most recently, 247Sports and CBS reported that Penn State is targeting USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who would be a superb hire for Campbell's new staff. According to USC Trojans on SI, Lynn was scheduled to meet with the media this week ahead of the Alamo Bowl, but the program canceled that availability.

In the meantime, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter is serving as Penn State's defensive coordinator for the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 against Clemson.

Lynn, who played cornerback at Penn State, has led a major defensive overhaul at USC. In 2023, the Trojans ranked 12st nationally in scoring defense (34.4 ppg) and 119th in total defense (43.2 ypg). USC cut opponents' scoring by about 30 percent this season, allowing 22.4 points per game and improving to 47th nationally.

Lynn also led upgrades in defensive stats such as third-down conversion rate, rushing yards allowed and explosive plays allowed. In 2023, USC allowed 71 plays of 20+ yards. That number was 40 this season.

USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Lynn quickly established himself as one of the top college defensive coaches after transforming UCLA's defense in one season as coordinator. The Bruins ranked 14th nationally in scoring defense with Lynn in 2023 after ranking 90th the year before.

Prior to landing in Los Angeles, Lynn spent nine seasons in the NFL coaching secondaries in Baltimore and Houston and also working with the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Lynn was a three-time All-Big Ten cornerback at Penn State, where he made four career interceptions. In college, Lynn was known for his steadfast dedication to film study and preparation, characteristics he translated into his coaching career.

At Penn State, Campbell has announced just one defensive staff member so far: secondary coach Deon Broomfield, who spent the past five seasons on Iowa State's staff. It's still unclear what that title means for Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith, who coached cornerbacks before his midseason promotion.

Poindexter also has not announced his future plans. He has spent five seasons at Penn State as safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, and the Pinstripe Bowl represents his third tour calling the defense for the Nittany Lions. Poindexter took the role at the 2022 Outback Bowl and 2023 Peach Bowl.

"I know people think I’m half-crazy, but I just like things to happen organically," Poindexter said before the Peach Bowl . "I don’t chase jobs. I’m not saying that somebody’s wrong for doing it, but I try to be where my feet are at the moment, so I can do the best job for the people I’m working for right there. I've just been like that my whole career. I’ve been blessed that good things happen for me."

Here's a look at Matt Campbell's Penn State coaching staff so far:

Terry Smith: Title TBA

Taylor Mouser: Offensive coordinator/tight ends

Jake Waters: Quarterbacks coach

Ryan Clanton: Offensive line

Noah Pauley: Wide receivers

Penn State is expected to retain linebackers coach Dan Connor and defensive line coach Deion Barnes, though neither move has been made official. In addition, Penn State is retaining assistant quarterbacks coach Trace McSorley.

Special teams coach Justin Lustig will continue to serve in that role for the bowl game. His future with the program is TBA, as is Penn State's next running backs coach. Stan Drayton is staying with the program for the bowl game after accepting a new position at South Carolina.

