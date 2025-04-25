Andy Kotelnicki Shares Insight on Penn State's Offense, New DC Jim Knowles
Penn State’s offense brings back a majority of its core players in 2025, from a veteran quarterback to a largely intact offensive line. After finishing 17th nationally with 202 yards rushing per game last season, the Nittany Lions already have a clear identity.
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, entering his second year at Penn State, will benefit from the continuity. Still, questions remain for the offense as the 2025 season inches closer, particularly in the wide receiver room.
Assessing Penn State's newcomers at wide receiver
Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson, a pair of fourth-year transfer wideouts, headline Penn State’s retooled wide receivers room after a 2024 season that left room for improvement, especially regarding consistency. Both receivers offer experience but differing skill sets. Ross is more of a speedy, downfield threat, while Hudson brings size and physicality.
Speaking to reporters in State College recently, Kotelnicki said the staff has been pleased with how Ross and Hudson adapted to the program during spring football practice.
“I think the biggest thing is that our expectation for [Ross], and [Hudson], as a staff coming in as a new guy, was to not have entry level expectations in terms of understanding what we're doing offensively,” Kotelnicki said after a recent practice. “Those guys have done a great job catching themselves up, and they're obviously older, and so with that comes some understanding already.”
Ross, a transfer from Troy who totaled 1,043 receiving yards in 2024, stood out for his “elite change of direction” skills, Kotelnicki said. As for Hudson, coming from USC, the offensive coordinator praised his “elite ball skills” and physical style of play. Kotelnicki wants both to be catalysts in a Penn State receivers room that will have to grow alongside the rest of the offense.
“Those little wrinkles that are going to protect your base [offense], plays that you're doing really, really well, how much of that can expand and evolve?” Kotelnicki said.
Working with Jim Knowles
Last week, new Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles discussed his growing relationship with Kotelnicki, saying they have shared conversations "probably more than anywhere I've ever been.” The veteran coaches have gone head-to-head twice before, with Knowles’ units getting the best of Kotelnicki’s both times. Now, Kotelnicki is reaping the benefits of having another resource to tap.
“You have somebody that you've coached against, and it's always just nice to bounce ideas and thoughts off of: ‘What do you do here? What caused you problems? What didn't you worry about that we made a bigger deal [of]?’” Kotelnicki said. “You have somebody in-house that's willing to just give you an unfiltered evaluation of their preparation for you and vice versa.”
Next steps for a veteran offense
Kotelnicki is known for his unusual, creative schemes, and familiarity could allow him even more flexibility in Year 2 at Penn State. Quarterback Drew Allar is back for his final run, providing the Nittany Lions with a signal-caller who is familiar with the offense and has consistently improved.
Running backs Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and four of five offensive line starters are back as well, giving Penn State the promise that it will boast another elite rushing attack.
Put simply, Kotelnicki said the goal for the run game is “to be dominant.” Allar also “looks as mobile as he has since I've been here,” Kotelnicki added, potentially giving the ground game another dynamic in 2025. With tight end Tyler Warren gone, there will be looming questions about Penn State’s pass-catchers, but the safety blanket should be another strong run game.
“You have an elite group of tight ends right now that I'm super excited about,” Kotelnicki said. “I know we’re going to talk about missing Tyler Warren, and we do, and we will, but Khalil Dinkins was probably the most unheralded player on our offense last year. And then you got [Andrew Rappelyea] and Luke [Reynolds],” Kotelnicki said. “[If] you want to win championships, you got to be able to run the football. You got to be able to throw the football well, as well, but you have to be able to run the football.”
As in 2024, Penn State’s offensive strengths will be its ground game, creativity and deep group of tight ends. The Nittany Lions will need more consistency outside, though. Kotelnicki understands the need for more receiver production but also believes championship football doesn’t follow a specific formula.
“As long as you got really good players, you got a chance, and we have really good players. And I'm excited about where the growth of our receiver room is, and we believe ball distribution has to happen. You have to have some balance in what we're doing,” Kotelnicki said. “We spent a lot of time studying in the last decade who has been in the championship game, who's been in the College Football Playoffs, who's touching the ball. … You can win with anything as long as you got championship-level habits and championship-level processes.”
Watch Kotelnicki's entire media availability here, courtesy of Mark Brennan of Lions247.