Big Ten Announces Kickoff Time for Penn State-Ohio State Game
Get ready for potentially the worst traffic in Penn State football history. The Big Ten on Monday announced kickoff times for the Nov. 2 schedule, and unsurprisingly, the Penn State-Ohio State game will kick off at noon ET on FOX's Big Noon broadcast. The game, Penn State's first at home since Oct. 5, will mark the team's third Big Noon appearance this season.
Penn State (6-0) has an opportunity to host Ohio State as an unbeaten team for the second consecutive year. The Nittany Lions visit Wisconsin on Saturday night as seven-point favorites. Penn State has won five consecutive games against the Badgers. If Penn State wins to improve to 7-0, that would represent its best record entering the Ohio State game since 2017, when the Nittany Lions also were 7-0. Ohio State won at home that season 39-38 to begin a seven-game win streak over Penn State.
Ohio State (5-1) is coming off a bye week like the Nittany Lions. The Buckeyes host Nebraska on Saturday, the first of consecutive weeks on FOX's Big Noon broadcast.
The Penn State-Ohio State game is scheduled for a "Helmet Stripe" promotion at Beaver Stadium, also know as the second de facto "White Out" of the season. Penn State will host its officially designated White Out on Nov. 9 against Washington.
Penn State coach James Franklin said that the Nittany Lions brought "good vibes" into their bye last week. Franklin also said that the players have not discussed their No. 3 ranking or their position in the College Football Playoff race.
“We don’t spend any time talking about those things. We just focus on trying to get better,” Franklin said. “And I think so far our guys have done a pretty good job of that, and we’re gonna have to do that again this week because coming up we’re gonna be going on the road, night game in another tough environment [at Wisconsin]. … Really good program, well-coached, so we’re gonna need to take another step this week because these road games are challenging.”
