What We Learned About Penn State During Its 6-0 Start

No. 3 Penn State is off to a 6-0 start for the second straight season and is positioned well to make a push for its first playoff berth in program history. Here’s what we’ve learned through the Nittany Lions’ first six games.
Penn State is a second-half team
Penn State has had some slow starts this season. The Nittany Lions trailed at halftime to Bowling Green and USC and entered halftime tied against Illinois. But Penn State has absolutely flipped a switch in the third quarter this season, outsourcing opponents 59-3 in the quarter. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s unit has given up just 146 yards on a 2.4-yards per play average in third quarters, which has bought the offense extra possessions.
This manifested last weekend against USC, where Penn State trailed 20-6 and appeared to be tumbling to its first loss of the season. Instead, the Nittany Lions offense marched downfield for two touchdown drives to tie the game at 20-20. Then the Penn State defense forced USC to punt on its first two drives of the half.
The game against the Trojans also showed us Drew Allar’s clutch gene, which he hasn’t had to use very often in his career. Penn State got the ball with 5:56 to go, needing a touchdown to tie the game. Allar led the Nittany Lions on a clutch march that included two fourth-down conversions, eventually leading to a Nick Singleton touchdown. Penn State went on to win in overtime.
Playing from behind isn’t sustainable, but it’s encouraging to see how well Penn State has come out of the locker room in the second half. It seems like halftime adjustments are working wonders, and comebacks like last week’s show how fiery this team is when it needs to be.
Penn State’s offense is more explosive under Kotelnicki
One of Penn State’s biggest storylines last year was the lack of explosive plays on offense. With first-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki now calling plays, the Nittany Lions have made huge strides on that front.
It starts with Allar, who’s continuing to grow in his second season as the starting quarterback. Allar has increased his high completion percentage while, until the USC game, maintaining his low interception numbers from last year. He also has made strides in his big-play ability using his arm and legs.
Allar has gone from a passing average of 6.8 yards per attempt to 10.2-yard and is on pace for a career high in rushing yards. He’s throwing fewer passes, only 24 attempts per game, but those completions have been more productive and have been complemented by a good running game.
The wide receivers have also benefited from the new offense. Tre Wallace and Liam Clifford have both set career highs in receiving yards, while Omari Evans has emerged as one of the team’s best deep threats.
Of course, we can’t ignore the elephant in the room. Tight end Tyler Warren has been unbelievable this season, amassing 40 catches for 513 yards. He’s also been used everywhere you can imagine, from taking direct snaps in shotgun, under center, and even snapping the ball as the center. If any player’s draft stock has soared this season, it’d be Warren.
On the ground, Singleton and Kaytron Allen have remained reliable as Penn State’s one-two punch at running back. And the offensive line, which has trotted out three new starters, has looked solid overall.
Penn State’s defense isn’t as dynamic, but it’s solid
Defensive coordinator Tom Allen had tough shoes to fill when he took the Penn State job. Former coordinator Manny Diaz, now the head coach at Duke, fielded one of the nation’s best units last year.
In 2023, Penn State racked up 24 takeaways and 49 sacks, with the latter leading the nation and setting a program record. The Nittany Lions also led the nation by allowing just 75.5 rushing yards per game.
Based on those gaudy numbers, Allen’s defense in 2024 hasn’t been as dynamic. Penn State has only forced eight takeaways and 14 sacks, which puts it on pace for around 17 takeaways and 30 sacks this season. In terms of yardage, the Nittany Lions are giving up 262.5 yards per game this year and are allowing fewer passing yards per game than in the 2023 season. All that is to say that Allen’s defense is still playing well, just not in the same areas as Diaz’s defense.
Abdul Carter’s move to defensive end has turned out well, with Carter totaling four sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss. With Dani Dennis-Sutton rushing on the other side and Zane Durant plugging the middle, Penn State’s defensive line has been great.
At linebacker, Tony Rojas and Kobe King have been good starters, but Allen said, “We need more guys stepping up, more guys making plays, more guys that we can rotate in there that are gonna be able to play at a high level.” Those guys would include Dom DeLuca, Tyler Elsdon and Ta’Mere Robinson, who have played a fair amount of snaps at linebacker.
After losing its top three cornerbacks, Penn State’s secondary has taken on a new look, led by transfer corners A.J. Harris and Jalen Kimber. That duo has played well so far this season, and they’ve been complemented by young corners Cam Miller, Elliot Washington II and Zion Tracy continuing to develop.
At safety, Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley have taken big steps. Reed has flown around the field as one of Penn State’s best tacklers, leading the team with 39 total. Wheatley has stepped in as a starter with KJ Winston’s injury and has looked solid as well. Overall, the secondary’s new starters have held their own.
