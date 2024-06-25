California Quarterback Commits to Penn State's 2026 Recruiting Class

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Troy Huhn (2026) has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 205 QB from San Marcos, CA chose the Nittany Lions over Ohio State and Auburn



Ranked as the No. 6 QB in ‘26 (per On3)



“I’m Home #WEARE”https://t.co/lKvct8u4a2 pic.twitter.com/VtLZZ6xH1I