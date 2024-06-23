Versatile New Jersey Prospect Commits to Penn State
The commitments are rolling fast for Penn State football, which added four players to its 2025 recruiting class within a week. The latest is Braswell Thomas, a 3-star athlete from New Jersey who became the 17th player in the Nittany Lions' 2025 class.
Thomas (6-2, 185 pounds) announced his decision after a weekend official visit to Penn State. The safety is a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite and a 4-star player per Rivals. Thomas is a unique player, ranking at both safety and wide receiver. Rivals lists Thomas as a top-60 receiver nationally, while 247Sports projects Thomas as a top-100 safety.
Thomas was a two-way standout for Lower Cape May High last season, earning third-team All-Group 2 honors from NJ.com. He took official visits to West Virginia and Nebraska before visiting Penn State this weekend. There, Thomas made his commitment. Thomas also has received offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Pitt and Rutgers, among others. He will play his senior season at Pleasantville High
Thomas became the second player of the final official-visit weekend to commit to Penn State. On Saturday night, Imhotep Charter running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman joined the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class. Wallace-Coleman's announcement followed former Penn State running back commit Alvin Henderson's flip from the Nittany Lions to Auburn.
Penn State has received commitments from five players so far during the June official-visit season. The Nittany Lions have 17 players committed to their 2025 recruiting class, which now ranks No. 10 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, which also ranks No. 1 nationally with 17 commits.
The June official-visit season concludes Sunday, and FBS recruiting enters a "dead period" June 24. The dead period, during which in-person recruiting contact is not allowed, continues through July 24.
Penn State opens the 2024 college football season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
