Penn State Football Commit Switches to Rutgers
Penn State is closing the June official-visit season of recruiting at a haywire pace. The Nittany Lions have received commits from four prospects in the past week and lost two others to the dreaded flip. The latest change of mind belongs to DJ McClary, a 4-star linebacker from New Jersey who switched his commitment to Rutgers. And now, Penn State and Rutgers have a pretty good recruiting duel going.
McClary became the second former Penn State football commit to shift gears and join the Rutgers 2025 recruiting class. Earlier this month, offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews, who two years ago became the first player to commit to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, gave an oral commitment to Rutgers coach Greg Schiano. Matthews had decommitted from Penn State last September.
Now, McClary joins Matthews in the Scarlet Knights' 2025 recruting class. McClary, from Jersey City, committed to Penn State one day after the 2023 White Out. At the time, he chose Penn State from an offer sheet that included Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and USC, among many others. McClary is the fourth-ranked prospect in New Jersey for this recruiting cycle and a top-25 linebacker nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
McClary recently made official visits to Penn State and Rutgers, spending last weekend in State College. He announced his decision Sunday on social media, saying, "JERSEY IM STAYING HOME."
Rutgers' 2025 recruiting class is overflowing. The Scarlet Knights have received commitments from 28 players, five ranked as 4-star prospects according to the 247Sports Composite. With McClary's decision, Rutgers jumped above Penn State in the national rankings.
The Scarlet Knights are ninth in the 247Sports Composite, followed by Texas A&M at No. 11 and Penn State at No. 12. Penn State briefly held the No. 10 spot after 4-star athlete Braswell Thomas of New Jersey announced his commitment Sunday.
Penn State received four commitments over a one-week period from Thomas, Philadelphia running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Florida safety Antonio Branch Jr. and New Jersey defensive back Jahmir Joseph. The Nittany Lions also lost running back Alvin Henderson to Auburn. Penn State currently has 16 players committed to its 2025 recruiting class.
The Nittany Lions open the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
