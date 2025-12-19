What We Know About Penn State, Clemson Opt-Outs for the Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State and Clemson meet in the 15th edition of the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 at Yankee Stadium. The game, which Pinstripe Bowl Executive Director Mark Holtzman said will be “arguably the best matchup we’ve ever had,” features two teams that had national-title hopes just a few months ago.

However, even with the high standards Holtzman placed on the game, there will be plenty of opt-outs on both teams, with more likely to come from Penn State. Due to the opt-outs, the game will feature many new faces. Here’s how each roster is stacking up ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Penn State keeping bowl opt-outs close

Penn State Nittany Lions interim head coach Terry Smith walks on the field following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

So far, just four Penn State starters have announced that they will not play in the bowl game: safety Zakee Wheatley, defensive tackle Zane Durant, running back Nicholas Singleton and offensive guard Vega Ioane. In addition, junior cornerback Elliot Washington II and freshman defensive end Chaz Coleman announced plans to enter the transfer portal, which opens Jan. 2.

Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said Thursday that Washington has left the team. To travel to New York for the game, players must be practicing, Smith said.

“So if [a player] opts out, they have to accompany the team, they have to participate in the practices and be around the program,” Smith said. “If they're not around the program, then they cannot travel with us.”

Smith said he has placed no deadline for the players who are considering opting out. He did say, however, that the Nittany Lions are preparing like it’s just “any other game,” and that the last two practices have been “some of our best all year.”

“We live in a world of NIL [and] the transfer portal. Players come and go. We just cross bridges as they come. So we'll just manage it as it is and keep progressing,” Smith said. “And like I said, we're going to put together the best team going forward for the bowl game, and we're going to play hard, and we're going out there to play as good of football as we can possibly play, and our fans will be proud of the effort we put out there.”

Smith said the team is practicing with a “full allotment” of players, though some could play limited reps. At the 2023 Peach Bowl, several Penn State starters played only in the first half. Smith said that, for the Pinstripe Bowl, each player represents a “case-by-case basis.”

“The challenge is, you want to play your veteran guys. You want to give them the snaps they need, but you do not want to put them in jeopardy,” Smith said. “You want to see your young guys participate. And ultimately, we want to win the football game, so we're going to call the game to win the game, and we're going to play the guys that's necessary in the roles that are necessary to win the game. But it's a hard balance of doing right by those guys and doing right by the team, so I have to manage that. And like I said, we'll be ready to play next Saturday.”

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer intends to play in the Pinstripe Bowl, though he has not announced a decision regarding his future.

Regarding staff, safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will serve as defensive coordinator, replacing Jim Knowles, who left for Tennessee. Poindexter was Penn State’s interim defensive coordinator for the 2022 Outback Bowl and 2023 Peach Bowl.

Andy Kotelnicki will serve as offensive coordinator, and Justin Lustig will remain special teams coordinator for the bowl game. Stan Drayton (running backs) and Phil Trautwein (offensive line) will coach the bowl game despite accepting jobs at South Carolina and Florida, respectively.

Trace McSorley is coaching quarterbacks in place of Danny O’Brien, who left for Virginia Tech. Marques Hagans will coach Penn State's receivers for one more game.

Clemson missing a 'big, long list' of players

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney leads the Tigers through a Pinstipe Bowl practice. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers have a whopping 27 scholarship players unavailable for the Pinstripe Bowl, head coach Dabo Swinney said this week. Seventeen of those players will be inactive due to injuries, Swinney said.

Among the opt-outs are first-team all-ACC defensive players Peter Woods (tackle) and Avieon Woods (cornerback), both of whom are projected first-round picks, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

“That puts a strain on everybody,” Swinney said. “... [We’re down] seven starters on the offense. … Defensively 14 scholarship guys and seven starters [will be out]. ... That’s a big, long list. But guess what? Nobody cares. It’s next man up. I’m excited to see these guys step up and go play and I’m fired up.”

However, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik intends to play, along with first-team all-conference tackle Blake Miller and honorable mention running back Adam Randall.

