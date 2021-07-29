Cristian Driver, Son of a Former NFL Receiver, Commits to Penn State

The Texas prospect becomes the 23rd player to join Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

James Franklin coached receiver Donald Driver with the Green Bay Packers. Now, Franklin will coach Driver's son at Penn State.

Cristian Driver, a highly regarded receiver/defensive back from Texas, announced his commitment to Penn State on Thursday, becoming the 23rd player to join the 2022 recruiting class. Driver also became the 11th player in July alone to commit to Penn State's 2022 class.

Driver made his birthday announcement on CBS Sports HQ. He chose the Nittany Lions over Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State and Arkansas.

A native of Argyle, Texas, Driver (6-0, 180 pounds) is a 4-star prospect, according to Rivals and 247Sports. He is an all-district player at Liberty Christian who plays receiver and defensive back. He projects as a safety in college but could play on both sides of the ball at Penn State.

Driver also participates in track and won the 2021 Texas Associaton of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Class 6A title in the long jump.

Driver has plenty of family history with Franklin. His father Donald, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver and Super Bowl champ with the Packers, spent one season being coached by Franklin in 2005. The two have remained tight since their time together in Green Bay. Driver spent time with the team at the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

"Donald Driver was my guy...," Franklin said during a Coaches Caravan appearance in 2014. "I'm still really close with Donald."

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class entered July ranked No. 4 in the SI All-American team rankings. The Lions trailed only Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida State. SI All-American will release its next set of rankings in early August.

