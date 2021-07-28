Does Penn State Have the Nation's Top Pair of 2022 Running Backs?

Penn State has recruited some exceptional talent to its 2022 class, which has made a particular statement in July. But the Lions appear to be especially well-positioned at running back.

SI All-American released its list of the top running backs in the 2022 recruiting class, and Penn State sits at the top. The Nittany Lions have two of the class' top-10 backs, including No. 1 Nicholas Singleton of Governor Mifflin (Pa.) High. Kaytron Allen of Florida's IMG Academy is No. 7, making Penn State one of two schools (with Georiga) to field commitments from two top-10 backs.

Singleton committed to Penn State's 2022 class July 6, and Allen joined him 10 days later. The duo has combined for nearly 100 touchdowns in high school and will be among the nation's most-watched players this season.

The scouting report on each is compelling. Here's what SI All-American says about Singleton.

Singleton is 210 pounds but you wouldn’t know it when tracking the tape. He screams downhill with a decisive style, plenty of rudeness and the breakaway ability of a back much lighter than he. Sure, the competition isn’t elite but he projects dominance like an elite back would regardless of hometown, making defenders look comical at times. The athletic profile and filled-out frame, not to mention truly gaudy production, rounds Singleton out as perhaps the most intriguing back in the cycle. Want numbers? How about better than 50 touchdowns and 10 yards per carry over the last two football seasons and sub 10.9-second marks in the 100-meter dash? Penn State fans have to be thrilled with this one.

And here's a look at Allen. Notice how Allen and Singleton complement each other.

If there is a need for a gritty, one-play-for-it-all pressure moment from one of America’s top running backs, don't count out Kaytron Allen for the role. Having scouted him in person for years, he has classic traits for the position with power and leverage behind his pads, elite vision and a quicker-than-fast leg churn that has him working into the secondary sooner than one would expect. Allen has a broad frame, well-proportioned and built for contact, somewhat similar to former IMG teammate and fellow Penn Stater Noah Cain. Comfortable in the passing game as both a receiver and blocker, Allen has a game and frame that are college-ready a year before he will participate in a college football camp.

