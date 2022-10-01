Devyn Ford No Longer With Penn State's Program

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. | Penn State running back Devyn Ford no longer is with the team., coach James Franklin said Saturday, ending a career that began with promise in 2019.

Franklin said Ford left the team to focus on academics. Ford could transfer to another program for the 2023 season. The running back, who played in the Lions' first four games, will be able to redshirt this season. As a result, he would have two years of eligibility if he transfers.

"We wish him the best," Franklin said after Penn State's 17-7 win over Northwestern. "I think you guys know I've praised Devyn Ford for four years, I've got a ton of respect for him and I wish him nothing but the best."



Just two weeks ago, Ford described how he had accepted his new role on in the offense following the emergence of freshmen backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Ford had been used in situational spots, notably on passing downs, and played special teams.

He was a game captain for Penn State's visit to Auburn, and head coach James Franklin called him "one of our MVPs."

“Devyn Ford is one of my favorites," Franklin said after the Auburn game. "I shouldn’t have favorites. The way he’s handled his entire Penn State career, he’s one of our MVPs. He’s on special teams right now and has a nice role on offense. Really proud of him."

In a recent conference call with reporter, Ford sounded as though he had accepted his role and planned to remain with the team, at least through the season. Asked why he had not transferred, Ford said, "It's Penn State."

"You can’t get anywhere better than this," Ford said. "It’s a family atmosphere. You go into the building every single day and you can treat every single man in there like he’s your father or your friend.

“I guess that’s what really kept me here and because of my mindset, what my grandma instilled in me, is you finish something that you start. I got that one thing on my mind.”

Ford's departure puts Penn State's offense in a depth bind. The Lions previously lost running back Caziah Holmes to the transfer portal.

Ford, who was a 4-star Virginia recruit in 2019, made a quick impact his freshman season. He scored on an 81-yard touchdown run in the opener against Idaho and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

Ford started six games in his career, including the 2021 visit to Iowa.

