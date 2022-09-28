Penn State to Begin Stadium-Wide Beer Sales on Saturday

Penn State will expand beer sales at Saturday's home football against Northwestern, marking the first time in school history that alcohol will be available to the general public at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State's Board of Trustees on Sept. 23 approved a proposal to sell beer stadium-wide. Alcohol has been available for purchase in the Beaver Stadium suites and club seats since 2016.

At the board's September meeting, Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said that his department was ready to implement the plan. The athletic department announced Wednesday that beer sales will begin Oct. 1.

Some specifics of Penn State's plan:

Customers must have their IDs scanned and wear wrist bands to prove they are 21

Beer will be sold in 16 oz. cans. No hard seltzer or other alcohol will be available to the general public.

Three domestic brands and two "specialty" brands of beer will be available.

The proposed price points are $10 for domestic brands and $12 for specialty brands.

Sales points will be placed around the stadium. These include 15 field-level beer stations, 13 concourse-level stations and a variety of portable locations and "hawkers."

Sales points will be located away from student sections.

Customers will be limited to two beers per purchase.

Sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Penn State said revenue from alcohol sales would fund deferred maintenance projects at Beaver Stadium. Kraft told trustees that the athletic department expects to see a "moderate" six-figure loss this year and projected revenue of seven figures in Year 2.

Trustee Valerie Detweiler, quoting athletic department projections, said profits in Year 3 would be "just shy of $2.5 million."

"Penn State Athletics is continuously looking for ways to provide additional amenities to fans to improve the game day experience," the university said in a news release. "A 2021 Beaver Stadium Study suggested there was an ever-growing need to improve the fan experience and amenities in a historical venue such as Beaver Stadium — with one of those recommendations being the addition of the sale of alcohol in stadium."

Penn State becomes the ninth Big Ten program to sell beer stadium-wide.

Last year Iowa reported $3 million in revenue from alcohol sales at sporting events in 2021-22, its first year of offering the option. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, three football games, including the Oct. 9 game vs. Penn State, totaled more alcohol sales than any sport did during its entire season.

Penn State has been looking for ways to expand athletics revenue for years. According to its most recent financial filing, Penn State athletics reported a $23.9 budget deficit during the 2020-21 fiscal year, which covered the pandemic-related sports seasons played before no fans.

Penn State recently hosted a location of Topgolf Live at Beaver Stadium, where fans were able to hit golf balls at field targets from the concourse. Kraft said he wants Beaver Stadium to host more events than seven home football games per year.

