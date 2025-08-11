Abdul Carter Joins Chorus of Players Calling for Micah Parsons to Get Paid
Micah Parsons is still waiting.
The star Cowboys defender has been present at training camp with his team, but not dressing for practice as he awaits a contract extension that will likely make him one of if not the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
It’s a waiting game that Jerry Jones has been known to play with his stars in Dallas, but even though its a pretty well-trodden path, things have been escalating. Parsons came out with a trade demand last week, and while it feels like more of a negotiating tactic than an actual move to make a move, it’s now on the table.
Additionally, Parsons has had a flurry of teammates, former players, and fellow stars across the league show their support for him in the ongoing extension talks.
The latest to join the fray is Giants rookie Abdul Carter, who took over Parsons’s No. 11 at Penn State and wore the number proudly. After Parsons sent out a message praising Carter’s play in his preseason debut, Carter was quick to say thanks, and call for Parsons to secure the bag that he deserves.
Again, it feels as though the Parsons extension is far more a matter of “when” not “if,” and when it does happen, we’ll all be able to get on with the football part of football.
With Parsons and Carter now division rivals in the NFC East, they’ll surely have plenty to talk about when they meet up twice to face off against each other in the coming season. Maybe they’ll go out to a nice restaurant after the game—Parsons will be buying.