What Nicholas Singleton's Commitment Means to Penn State

Running back Nicholas Singleton committed to Penn State on Tuesday, adding a major offensive talent to the Class of 2022. Singleton announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Singleton, who attends Governor Mifflin High in Reading, Pa., heads into his senior as one of the nation's top backs. He has rushed for more than 3,700 yards in three years and averaged 15.8 yards per carry last season, according to the Reading Eagle. He also scored 16 touchdowns.

Singleton went on a recruiting whirlwind in June, visiting Penn State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Alabama. He posted photos on social media with the head coaches of all four programs, underscoring the national prominence of his recruiting process.

Singleton continued a hot July for Penn State's 2022 recruiting class. He is the sixth player to commit to Penn State in July. The Lions' 2022 recruiting class now stands at 18 players and is ranked fourth nationally by SI All-American.

What Singleton's commitment means to Penn State

Penn State is recruiting Pennsylvania far more successfully than it did last year. The Lions signed just three of the state's top 20 players, according to 247Sports' rankings. One (lineman Nate Bruce) no longer is on the roster. Another might not play football for Penn State.

Malvern Prep receiver Lonnie White, Jr. is a standout baseball player who likely will get selected in the upcoming Major League Baseball first-year player draft. If White chooses to sign and play baseball professionally, Penn State will be without a player ranked among Pennsylvania's top 15 from the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Contrast that to this year. Singleton's is Pennsylvania's No. 2 prospect and the nation's No. 6 running back, according to 247Sports. Penn State also has received commitments from wide receivers Mehki Flowers (No. 4 in Pennsylvania) and Anthony Ivey (No. 6) and defensive end Ken Talley (No. 7).

Singleton is the seventh player ranked in the state's top 20 (per 247Sports) to commit to Penn State in this cycle. Penn State has received commitments from five of the state's top 10 players. Three remain uncommitted, including top-ranked Enai White, a defensive end from Imhotep Charter.

After the 2021 cycle, Penn State moved to saturate the state with its recruiting resources. That approach seems to be working.

"Obviously, we’ve had some really top-end kids that have gotten out of the state. We can’t allow that to happen," Andy Frank, Penn State's director of player personnel, said in December. "We’ve got to look at each of those cases individually and figure in the future, OK, with a similar type of kid, what is it about his recruitment that’s going to make him pick Penn State or pick somewhere else? And analyze how it’s played out in the past and what we want to do in the future."

Further, Singleton fills a vital need at running back, particularly considering last year. When Penn State lost its top two backs before the season's first quarter had ended, the program was forced to turn to true freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes earlier than planned. The Lions later secured an experienced back from the NCAA Transfer Portal in Baylor's John Lovett.

Before bringing Lovett aboard, the Lions did not sign a running back in the 2021 class. Fortunately for the offense, Penn State previously had signed two-back classes in consecutive years. Look for Penn State to recruit another running back to complement Singleton.

"Everybody says, 'You signed two [backs] this year, you signed two last year,'" running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider said in 2020. "Well, you know what? The teams that are winning are doing the same thing. Anywhere you go, you're going to have to compete."

Seider clearly liked Singleton's choice.

Read more

Noah Cain looks ready to run for Penn State

Quarterback Drew Allar predicts a really big month for Penn State

Philadelphia standout Keon Wylie commits to Penn State