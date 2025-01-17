ESPN Plans a MegaCast for the Ohio State-Notre Dame Title Game
Ohio State and Notre Dame close the college football season Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the national champion will be crowned. As the season ends with a bang, ESPN plans a multi-platform broadcast to capture it.
As it did throughout out the College Football Playoff, ESPN will cover the championship game via the MegaCast, which will encompass 11 different presentations, feature commentary from a cross-section of analysts and include the popular all-22 camera angle. The Ohio State-Notre Dame game kicks off just after 7:30 p.m. ET from Atlanta. Here are all the ways you can watch the ESPN MegaCast.
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit headline ESPN's CFP coverage
The broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the national championship game for the 11th time. Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will report from the Ohio State and Notre Dame sidelines for the fourth consecutive year. The broadcast team will carry ESPN's primary coverage on its main channel, which the network says will include approximately 100 cameras, including wireless cameras at first-down lines, cameras attached to multiple officials and a roof cam mounted overhead at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Other ways to watch the CFP title game
ESPN's MegaCast will feature options on multiple platforms:
ESPN2 will air Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show, which the network says will include "free-flowing commentary from the host, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit and Tone Digs. According to ESPN, the Field Pass option at the Rose Bowl delivered the largest audience (2.4 million viewers) for an ESPN alternate production.
ESPNU will air an alternative broadcast called the Command Center, which is a "multi-angle presentation" with team and player statistics. The option will feature four video feeds from the primary telecast.
ESPNEWS will carry the popular SkyCast, which deploys camera angles from behind the offense on most plays.
Fans of the all-22 footage, which coaches and players use to study games, can view the game from that perspective on the ESPN App. That's also where fans will be able to watch Ohio State and Notre Dame band perform their pregame shows.
ESPN Deportes will carry the Spanish language broadcast.
How to stream the Ohio State-Notre Dame game
The CFP title game will be available through the ESPN App and Disney+. It's also available through Sling TV and YouTube TV.
How to listen to the Ohio State, Notre Dame radio broadcasts
The ESPN App will include an option called Hometown Radio, in which the Notre Dame Football Radio Network and the Ohio State Sports Network will be available. The audio feeds will be synced with ESPN's Command Center broadcast.
The story behind the CFP
ESPN has been following the expanded bracket through its "Inside the College Football Playoff" series streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+. The fourth episode recaps Notre Dame's semifinal win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl and Ohio State's victory over Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Episodes also air on ESPN and ESPN2.
