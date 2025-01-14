Penn State's Offense Establishes Huge Opportunity, Expectations for 2025
Within minutes of each other Monday afternoon, star running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen announced that they will return to Penn State in 2025 for their senior seasons. Along with the return of quarterback Drew Allar and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, the decisions mean Penn State football will create a huge opportunity, and garner high expectations, for the 2025 season.
Singleton and Allen both eclipsed 1,000 yards this season en route to career highs in rushing yards, playing their best football during Penn State’s run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. In four postseason games each, Singleton posted 366 yards rushing and five touchdowns, while Allen had 410 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
The running backs became the focal point of Penn State’s offense down the stretch, as Kotelnicki took advantage of an improved offensive line to wear down opposing defenses. With another year in Kotelnicki’s system, Singleton and Allen appear positioned to be the Nittany Lions’ top offensive weapons in 2025.
And with two elite upperclassmen in the backfield (Singleton and Allen have combined for 5,789 rushing yards), Penn State figures to be a great rushing team again in 2025. The backs also conceivably could finish 1-2 in Penn State rushing history. Singleton has rushed for 2,912 career yards, Allen for 2,877. Evan Royster holds Penn State’s career rushing record (3,932 yards).
RELATED: Why quarterback Drew Allar is returning to Penn State in 2025
A big part of their success was thanks to an offensive line that improved throughout the season. There will be at least one new starter on the offensive line after guard Sal Wormley played his last collegiate game in the Orange Bowl. There could be more changes on the line depending on the decisions of center Nick Dawkins, tackle Drew Shelton and guard Vega Ioane, all of whom are draft-eligible.
Penn State’s key players returning on both sides of the ball could influence the linemen also to return in pursuit of a championship. Even if they don’t, the Nittany Lions appear to have strong depth that could step into bigger roles, like true freshman Cooper Cousins at center or guard and redshirt freshman J’ven Williams at tackle. Anthony Donkoh, who started 10 games at right tackle before sustaining a season-ending injury, will be back as well.
Further, Singleton, Allen and Allar sent a clear message to the rest of the country with their decisions. After reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals, Penn State is all-in on making a championship push in 2025. To have a trio of potential NFL draft picks return is a huge boost for the team and could result in a ripple effect for other players with draft decisions to make. With key skill position players returning, will upperclassmen receivers Harrison Wallace III, Omari Evans and Liam Clifford stick around as well?
It also sends a message to players in the transfer portal who want an opportunity to win a championship, as Penn State appears well-positioned to make another playoff run and projects as one of the most attractive transfer destinations for players looking to win now. That’s already manifested with commitments from transfer receivers Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross, who will look to help solve Penn State’s wide receiver problem.
RELATED: Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki "looking forward" to 2025 season at Penn State
As it stands, the biggest question mark for the Nittany Lions is their passing game. Allar’s top target, tight end Tyler Warren, is bound for the NFL after finishing seventh in the Heisman Trophy balloting. Warren had more receptions (104) than the entire wide receiver room (102), and that was never more apparent than against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, where no receiver caught a pass. Without Warren, Allar must find a new No. 1 pass-catcher, ideally a wide receiver.
The additions of Hudson and Ross could help. Hudson made some circus catches at USC, and Ross is coming off a 1,000-yard season at Troy. If Wallace, Evans and Clifford can continue to make steps in their development, that also would help. Much like last season, the wide receiver position feels like the make-or-break component for the Penn State offense. To win a championship, Allar will have to make plays, and he’ll need playmakers to do so.
More Penn State Football
Clemson targeting Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen for same role
Dani Dennis-Sutton returning to Penn State: 'The job's not done yet,' he says
Penn State cornerback declares for NFL draft
Sam Woloson has covered Penn State Athletics for the past three years and is currently the managing editor of The Daily Collegian. His work has also appeared in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Huntingdon Daily News and Rivals. Follow him on X @sam_woloson