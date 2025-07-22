Live Updates: Day 1 of Big Ten Football Media Days
LAS VEGAS | Three days of Big Ten football talk are underway in Las Vegas, which is hosting the Big Ten Football Media Days for the first time. All 18 Big Ten coaches are in town for the annual preseason festival of commentary.
We'll be updating Day 1 of the event, which begins with Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti's state of the conference.
Commissioner Tony Petitti defends Big Ten's playoff position
Petitti reiterated the Big Ten's position on an expanded College Football Playoff regarding automatic, or allocated, qualifiers. Petitti said that would address the Big Ten's desire to "better conect the regular season and the postseason" and make its proposed postseason play-in format matter. The Big Ten still sits across the aisle from the SEC on playoff formatting.
"We want more conference games to matte in November," Petitti said. "The playoff format should not function as a disincentive to schedule tough non-conference games."
Added Petitti, "To be clear, formats that increase discretion and role of the the CFP selection committee will have a difficult time getting support from the Big Ten."
The Big Ten play-in weekend is tethered to Petitti's playoff plan. In addition to a conference title game, Petitti would like to see games matching the 3-6 and 4-5 seeds, with winners earning allocated playoff spots. "We feel really strongly that fans will gravitate toward a play-in weekend," Petitti said.
Petitti confirmed an ESPN report that he wrote to the NCAA Committee on Infractions asking that Michigan face no further sanctions for the 2023 sign-stealing scandal. He would not go into the letter's contents, citing an ongoing investigation, but did say that the investigations should go more quickly.
"When you think about the [College Sports Commission] and discipline, trying to build an enforcement mechanism that is faster is a priority," Petitti said.
Big Ten Preseason Honors
In lieu of a preseason poll, the Big Ten releases a players honors list. The conference recognized 15 players, three from Penn State: quarterback Drew Allar, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and running back Nicholas Singleton. Allar will represent Penn State on Wednesday along with center Nick Dawkins and safety Zakee Wheatley.
Penn State is tied for the most preseason honorees with Ohio State, who is represented by receiver Jeremiah Smith. linebacker Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs.
The coaches scheduled to chat on Day 1 are Illinois' Bret Bielema, Rutgers' Greg Schiano, Indiana's Curt Cignetti, Maryland's Mike Locksley, Nebraska's Matt Rhule and Ohio State's Ryan Day.