First Look: Penn State Vs. Central Michigan

Are you ready to ... potentially buy beer at Beaver Stadium?

The big news entering Penn State's non-conference game against Central Michigan will occur the day before, when the university's Board of Trustees votes on a proposal to expand alcohol sales stadium-wide.

If the board passes the measure, Penn State conceivably test the program Saturday against Central Michigan. The university, however, has not announced plans yet for when it might expand alcohol sales beyond Beaver Stadium's suites and club seats.

In the meantime, let's prepare for Penn State's non-conference finale, a game in which the Lions should showcase more of their phenomenal freshman class.

Penn State (3-0) vs. Central Michigan (1-2)

When: Noon ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting Line: Penn State is a 24-point favorite

Series History: Penn State leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Penn State 40-3 in 2005

Streaks: Penn State has won 15 straight non-conference games vs. non-Power 5 teams

About the Lions: Coach James Franklin got a few things off his chest after beating Auburn on Saturday night, starting with the schedule. He's mentioned before about starting Big Ten schedules on the road for seven straight years. And after the 41-12 win over Auburn, Franklin noted that he really doesn't want to schedule another of those high-profile home-and-home series. So what kind of non-conference games does Franklin want to schedule? Games like this week's. The Lions are 31-2 all-time vs. MAC opponents and already have a comfortable win over Ohio this season. On Saturday Penn State should have a chance to take a big lead, rest starters, play much of the roster and set itself for the Big Ten schedule, which resumes favorably with a home game against Northwestern on Oct. 1.

About the Chippewas: Central Michigan is coming off its first win of the season, a 41-0 rout of Bucknell from the Patriot League. It was an enjoyable afternoon in Mount Pleasant: The Chippewas scored 34 of their points in the second half, and running back Lew Nichols III rushed for 166 yards and two scores. However, Bucknell entered the game 0-2 and held the Chippewas scoreless in the first quarter. Central Michigan lost to Oklahoma State 58-44 in its season-opener, but don't let the track-meet score fool you. Oklahoma State led 37-7 in the second quarter and 51-15 in the third. The Chippewas scored 22 fourth-quarter points against Oklahoma State's reserves. Central Michigan's fourth-year coach is Jim McElwain, who spent a chaotic few years as Florida's head coach and was Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama.

