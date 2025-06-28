Five-Star Kicker From Northern Ireland Commits to Penn State

100% committed ‼️



I’m thrilled to announce that I have commited to @PennStateFball on a full scholarship.



Huge thanks to @coachjfranklin @CoachLustig @_Coach_Tuck @CoachLang22.



This would not have been possible without @TadhgLeader, allowing me to make this dream come true.… pic.twitter.com/MeV09wNqjz