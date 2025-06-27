Penn State Lands Offensive Lineman From Tennessee in 2026 Recruiting Class
James Franklin was busy Friday announcing recruiting commitments. The Penn State football coach dropped his second "#WeAre...Better" post when Jack Fuchs, a 3-star offensive lineman from Tennessee, joined the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class. Fuchs announced his commitment just after Franklin's post.
Fuchs joined Jackson Ford, a 4-star defensive end from Pennsylvania, in announcing his decision Friday. Fuchs became the 22nd player in the Nittany Lions' 2026 recruiting class.
Fuchs, who plays at Beech High School in Hendersonville, is the rare Penn State recruit from Tennessee. According to the 247Sports Composite, Fuchs is the state's 18th-ranked player and the nation's 57th-ranked offensive tackle. Fuchs (6-8, 290 pounds) chose Penn State from an offer list that includes Indiana, Kentucky, OIe Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
Franklin offered Fuchs a scholarship in February, and the offensive lineman made an official visit to Penn State in June. He is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class. Fuchs is among the top offensive linemen in the Nashville area, where his family moved recently for an NFL coaching opportunity.
Fuchs has a lineman's bloodline and family ties to Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. His father Scott is an assistant offensive line coach for the Tennessee Titans, his first NFL job after spending 30 seasons coaching in college. Fuchs (which rhymes with "books," as his Titans bio page notes) worked with Kotelnicki at both Kansas and Buffalo. Scott Fuchs has coached offensive lines for more than 20 years, and his family is tight with the Kotelnicki's, according to On3's Ryan Snyder.
Penn State recruiting 2026 class update
Fuchs became the 22nd player in Penn State's class, which ranks eighth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. After more than a week without a commitment, which coincided with several key Penn State targets committing to Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions have received three commitments in three days.
Preceding Fuchs and Ford, Minnesota 4-star athlete Pierce Petersohn announced his commitment to Penn State on June 25. Petersohn is projected to play tight end for Penn State, which has sent five to the NFL since 2018. That includes 2025 first-round pick Tyler Warren.
Penn State also lost a notable commitment this week. Quarterback Peyton Falzone, a 4-star prospect from Pennsylvania's Nazareth High, flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn. Falzone is the sixth-ranked player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Penn State opens the 2025 season at home vs. Nevada on Aug. 30.