Penn State Lands an Impact Edge Rusher from the Transfer Portal

Demeioun Robinson, who played 13 games for Maryland last season, will join the Nittany Lions in 2022.

Penn State coach James Franklin made it clear recently that he was looking for an edge rusher in the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Lions found one in Maryland's Demeioun Robinson.

Robinson, who played linebacker for Maryland as a freshman last season, announced his commitment to Penn State via social media Tuesday. Robinson marks a significant addition to a Penn State defense that Franklin said needed a dominant pass rusher. Per NCAA transfer rules, Robinson is eligible to play this season.

Robinson (6-4, 250 pounds) was among the top players in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He ranked No. 10 in SI All-American's SI99 and was the highest-ranked player from Maryland, where he played at Gaithersburg's Quince Orchard High.

"Robinson creates chaos for opposing quarterbacks but he is a balanced edge presence," according to his SI All-American recruiting profile. "The elite athlete can extend and set the edge versus the run and shine in space although his most head-turning trait is a polished and freaky fast ability to accelerate the decision-making process for the passer. Keeping Robinson off the field, especially on third downs, looks to be near impossible for the next several years."

Robinson played in all 13 games for Maryland last season, making 19 tackles and two sacks. He played primarily at linebacker and started one game, against Indiana. Robinson made three tackles in the Terps' win over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Robinson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in late March and quickly decided on Penn State. In fact, Franklin seemed almost to be describing Robinson when recently discussing his search for a transfer edge-rusher.

"We've got to find somebody who can come in and help us with edge pressure and affecting the quarterback," Franklin said. Obviously, the Lions believe Robinson can be that player.

"For me, it always helps me in the transfer portal if we recruited [a player] on the front end," Franklin said. Penn State offered Robinson in April 2019, and Robinson made several visits to State College during the recruiting process. He also had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson and Alabama.

Robinson joins a defense that lost its top edge rusher in All-American Arnold Ebiketie but returns starter Nick Tarburton and standout Adisa Isaac, who missed the 2021 season with an injury.

Penn State hosts Maryland on Nov. 12.

