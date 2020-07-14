SI All-American Candidate Demeioun Robinson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Demeioun Robinson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard

Committed to: Maryland

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Long and angular with muscular build. Can carry more weight as desired relative to position.

Athleticism: Elite burst off the line of scrimmage on functional, low plane. Can sell out for a target and redirect effectively on minimal notice. Chase and tackle traits would place him as a great traditional linebacker prospect. Efficient accelerator within responsibility, shown as he blocked multiple punts as a junior.

Instincts: Despite explosive traits, plays controlled and with his feet up under him through the whistle. Aware prospect who can affect passing game without getting to the quarterback in playing the passing lane, chipping tight ends or dropping into coverage on occasion. Can hold up at the second level with great spacial skills and finishing ability.

Polish: Can attack a blocker like a wide receiver attacks a defensive back, off the ball with great burst and conceived moves at the point of contact with winning elements in the quickness and bend departments. Array of moves off the edge with a rare, calculated hesitation charge that keeps linemen off balance. Comfortable as a stand-up defender or with his hands in the dirt.

Bottom Line: Robinson creates chaos for opposing quarterbacks but he is a balanced edge presence. The elite athlete can extend and set the edge versus the run and shine in space although his most head-turning trait is a polished and freaky fast ability to accelerate the decision-making process for the passer. Keeping Robinson off the field, especially on third downs, looks to be near impossible for the next several years.