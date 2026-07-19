Former Penn State QB Beau Pribula Gets Fresh Start at Virginia

Beau Pribula was a popular player on Penn State's 2024 roster who helped change the dicussion around college football when he entered the transfer portal during the playoff. Pribula's career has twisted and turned since, but he's still making college football news.

Virginia recently named Pribula as its 2026 starting quarterback, confirming the expected news about 50 days before the team's Aug. 29 opener against N.C. State. It also set up a tantalizing regular-season finale in November, when the Cavaliers visit Virginia Tech.

There, Pribula likely will face former teammate Ethan Grunkemeyer and former head coach James Franklin, who had harsh words for the portal schedule and college football during that 2024 playoff run. It would be a fitting final regular-season game for Pribula, who signed with Franklin and Penn State expecting to be tied to his coach for five seasons.

"We've got problems in college football," Franklin said in 2024. "And I can give you my word, Beau Pribula did not want to leave our program and he did not want to leave our program until the end of the season. But the way the portal is and the timing of it and the way our team is playing — and when you play the position of quarterback and there's only one spot and those spots are filling up — he felt like he was put in a no-win situation, and I agree with him."

Pribula famously announced his decision to enter the portal in December 2024, before the Nittany Lions faced SMU in the first round. He did so citing a "heavy heart" and an impossible decision after Drew Allar had announced his return to Penn State for the 2025 season.

"The current NCAA post-season model creates a challenge for student-athletes," Pribula said in a social media post. "The overlapping CFP playoff & transfer portal timeline has forced me into an impossible decision. After speaking at length with my family and coaches, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my intentions to enter the transfer portal and depart from the team to explore opportunities elsewhere."

After transferring to Missouri last year, Pribula had a "chip on his shoulder," Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz said, and ended up starting 10 games. But an injury vs. Vanderbilt affected his season and his future, and Pribula skipped Missouri's appearance in the Gator Bowl to return to the portal.

Ironically, Virginia beat Missouri 13-7 in the bowl game , which Pribula said had an impact on his decision.

"At the time that I was in the portal, I had zero idea I would be headed to Virginia at the time they played Missouri," Pribula said at ACC Media Days. "I think it had a little bit to do with it, more so not just beating my previous institution, but I think that's a huge bowl win for a program like Virginia. That's their 11th win of the year. I think just the general direction of the program and where it was going and where it's headed under Coach [Tony Elliott]. I think that was something that definitely caught my eye."

Former Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula poses for a photo with family and friends after beating West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pribula was the quintessential Penn State football player, a York, Pennsylvania, native who grew up rooting for the Nittany Lions and committed to them soon after receiving an offer. But the game has changed, and Pribula will start for his third program. However, he's still a Pennsylvania quarterback at heart.

"Pennsylvania, man, it's blue-collar," Pribula said at ACC Media Days. "I say this a lot, I'm a quarterback, but I'm also a football player. I like to put my head down and put my face into things and be a fiery competitor. I believe that comes from growing up playing football in Pennsylvania. You got to be tough."

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