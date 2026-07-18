Where Are They Now? Catching up With Penn State's Transfer Portal Departures

Matt Campbell overhauled Penn State’s roster this offseason by adding 55 new players to the team. Before that could happen, numerous Nittany Lions had to depart the program, and many went to the transfer portal.

In total, 49 members of the 2025 Penn State squad (including former walk-ons) entered the portal when it opened in early January, and all of them have signed with new teams. Some of these Penn State transfers are set for starting roles with their new teams, while others are testing themselves on different depth charts.

Here’s a look at what those Penn State football transfers are doing now.

Where Penn State transfers are now

Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Chaz Coleman participates in the team's first spring football practice in March. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensive end Chaz Coleman came to Tennessee as one of the top-rated transfers in the country. However, he won’t play with the Volunteers this season, as the team parted ways with him this offseason, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Nakos reported that Coleman was absent from the second half of spring practices and for summer workouts until he was medically disqualified from the roster. Coleman showcased his potential with Penn State last season before following defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Tennessee.

Coleman was among four Nittany Lions who joined Knowles at Tennessee. Linebacker Amare Campbell, defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam and safety Dejuan Lane are all suiting up for the Volunteers.

Knowles referred to Campbell, who made 103 tackles for the Nittany Lions last year, as the “quarterback of the defense” while they were at Penn State. According to 247Sports, Campbell played the same role for Tennessee in the spring.

Meanwhile, Gilliam and Lane are two younger players who appear primed for roles in the Volunteers’ defense. According to SB Nation, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Gilliam flashed his talent throughout winter and spring practices. Lane followed safeties coach Anthony Poindexter to Tennessee, which led the Locked On Vols podcast to speak highly of him.

Where Penn State's defensive transfers landed

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) holds up a 'Hire Terry Smith' sign following the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State lost 12 defensive linemen to the transfer portal, the most notable position group affected by the coaching change. Here's where Penn State's defensive transfers landed.

Player Position Year New School Chaz Coleman Defensive end Freshman Tennessee Zuriah Fisher Defensive end Sixth-year senior USC Jaylen Harvey Defensive end Redshirt freshman North Carolina Daniel Jennings Defensive end Freshman Virginia Tech Cortez Harris Defensive end Freshman Virginia Tech Mylachi Williams Defensive end Redshirt freshman Virginia Tech Enai White Defensive end Redshrt junior Oklahoma State Xavier Gilliam Defensive tackle Redshirt freshman Tennessee Sam Siafa Defensive tackle Redshirt junior Delaware Owen Wafle Defensive tackle Redshirt freshman Duke Kaleb Artis Defensive tackle Redshirt junior Temple Randy Adirika Defensive tackle Freshman Virginia Tech King Mack Safety Junior North Carolina State Dejuan Lane Safety Sophomore Tennessee Lamont Payne Jr. Safety Redshirt sophomore Delaware State Kolin Dinkins Safety Redshirt junior Temple Antonio Belgrave-Shorter Safety Redshirt freshman Arizona State A.J. Harris Cornerback Junior Indiana Karson Kiesewetter Cornerback Redshirt sophomore IUP Elliot Washington II Cornerback Junior Clemson Kenny Woseley Jr. Cornerback Redshirt freshman Virginia Tech Amare Campbell Linebacker Junior Tennessee Keon Wylie Linebacker Redshirt junior Virginia Tech Anthony Speca Linebacker Redshirt freshman Purdue Kari Jackson Linebacker Redshirt freshman Toledo DaKaari Nelson Linebacker Redshirt sophomore N.C. State

A dozen Nittany Lions followed James Franklin to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies coach James Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before a game at Lane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Twelve Penn State transfers followed former Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin to Virginia Tech this offseason. Most notably, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer was among those who did, and he should be the Hokies’ starter in 2026.

In a recent ranking of ACC quarterbacks, On3 slotted Grunkemeyer at No. 8 in the conference. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 136 yards, a touchdown and an interception during the team’s spring game.

If he officially becomes the starter, Grunkemeyer will throw to tight end Luke Reynolds, who was ranked as the 48th-best transfer by ESPN. Reynolds went for five catches and 69 yards in the spring game and slots in as a starter, according to Virginia Tech on SI.

Wide receiver Tyseer Denmark is also in the mix to make an impact on the Hokies’ offense and could be the team's “most slept-on” addition, per Virginia Tech on SI.

Defensively, cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr. was a standout during a spring scrimmage, Andy Bitter of Tech Sidelines wrote. Bitter noted that defensive coordinator Brent Pry gave Woseley a shoutout as well.

Additionally, Virginia Tech on SI made depth-chart predictions for the Hokies. Grunkemeyer, Reynolds and Denmark are all projected starters, while Woseley, defensive end Mylachi Williams, defensive tackle Randy Adirika, linebacker Keon Wylie, and offensive lineman Michael Troutman III are all projected as backups.

Penn State will play familiar faces against Temple

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Jaxon Smolik (14) scrambles during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions will visit Philadelphia on Sept. 12 to play Temple, which features three Penn State transfers in quarterback Jaxon Smolik, safety Kolin Dinkins and tight end Joey Schlaffer. Smolik and Dinkins could be in line for sizable roles in 2026.

Smolik could even be the Owls’ starting quarterback after a strong performance in the team’s spring game. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, according to 247Sports.

"He had a good day, didn’t he?” Temple head coach K.C. Keeler said after the spring game. “He really looked sharp. He's calm in the pocket. The ball [was] really snapping out of his hand. He has really elite arm talent, really accurate."

On defense, Dinkins had four tackles and a sack during Temple’s spring game, per On3. He’s playing a “Viper” role, which is a hybrid position between a linebacker and a safety in the Owls’ defense.

Other Penn State transfers making headlines

First look at Penn State 2025 running back commit Tikey Hayes.



Hayes does not look like your average freshman early enrollee 👀 pic.twitter.com/aDDTSmFvrz — Zach Seyko (@zach_seyko) January 5, 2025

Safety King Mack transferred to NC State this offseason, where he’ll see a significant role in the secondary. In fact, NC State on SI called it a “shoo-in” for Mack to be the starter at free safety heading into the summer.

Mack earned a starting job during his second stint with Penn State last season, when he made 58 tackles (one for loss), three pass break-ups and an interception. He’s going into his senior year after spending his freshman year with the Nittany Lions and his sophomore year at Alabama.

Penn State transfer A.J. Harris is competing for a starting cornerback job at Indiana with new teammate Ryland Gandy, according to 247Sports, which reported that Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said Harris has done a “really nice job” throughout spring practices.

Staying in the Big Ten, running back Tikey Hayes recently committed to Nebraska. He initially intended to stay at Penn State but later entered the transfer portal and surfaced at the JUCO level with Iowa Western prior to joining the Cornhuskers.

Where Penn State's offensive transfers landed

Seven wide receivers were among the Penn State transfers, one reason new position coach Kashif Moore is reshaping the room. Here's a look at where the Nittany Lions' offensive transfers are playing this season.

Player Position Year New School Ethan Grunkemeyer Quarterback Redshirt freshman Virginia Tech Jaxon Smolik Quarterback Redshirt sophomore Temple Bekkem Kritza Quarterback Freshman Alabama A&M Tikey Hayes Running back Freshman Nebraska Corey Smith Running back Redshirt freshman Toledo Jabree Coleman Running back Freshman South Carolina Luke Reynolds Tight end Sophomore Virginia Tech Joey Schlaffer Tight end Redshirt sophomore Temple Andrew Olesh Tight end Freshman Oregon Matt Henderson Tight end Freshman Virginia Tech Anthony Ivey Wide receiver Redshirt junior San Jose State Kaden Saunders Wide receiver Redshirt junior Southern Miss Aaron Enterline Wide receiver Redshirt freshman Towson Jeff Exinor Jr. Wide receiver Freshman Virginia Tech Josiah Brown Wide receiver Redshirt freshman Long Island U. Matt Outten Wide receiver Freshman Syracuse Tyseer Denmark Wide receiver Redshirt freshman Virginia Tech TJ Shanahan Jr. Offensive lineman Redshirt sophomore Florida Alex Birchmeier Offensive lineman Redshirt sophomore Liberty J'Ven Williams Offensive lineman Redshirt sophomore Charlotte Eagan Boyer Offensive lineman Redshirt freshman Florida Brady O'Hara Offensive lineman Freshman Monmouth Michael Troutman III Offensive lineman Freshman Virginia Tech

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