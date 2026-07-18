Where Are They Now? Catching up With Penn State's Transfer Portal Departures
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Matt Campbell overhauled Penn State’s roster this offseason by adding 55 new players to the team. Before that could happen, numerous Nittany Lions had to depart the program, and many went to the transfer portal.
In total, 49 members of the 2025 Penn State squad (including former walk-ons) entered the portal when it opened in early January, and all of them have signed with new teams. Some of these Penn State transfers are set for starting roles with their new teams, while others are testing themselves on different depth charts.
Here’s a look at what those Penn State football transfers are doing now.
Where Penn State transfers are now
Defensive end Chaz Coleman came to Tennessee as one of the top-rated transfers in the country. However, he won’t play with the Volunteers this season, as the team parted ways with him this offseason, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
Nakos reported that Coleman was absent from the second half of spring practices and for summer workouts until he was medically disqualified from the roster. Coleman showcased his potential with Penn State last season before following defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Tennessee.
Coleman was among four Nittany Lions who joined Knowles at Tennessee. Linebacker Amare Campbell, defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam and safety Dejuan Lane are all suiting up for the Volunteers.
Knowles referred to Campbell, who made 103 tackles for the Nittany Lions last year, as the “quarterback of the defense” while they were at Penn State. According to 247Sports, Campbell played the same role for Tennessee in the spring.
Meanwhile, Gilliam and Lane are two younger players who appear primed for roles in the Volunteers’ defense. According to SB Nation, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Gilliam flashed his talent throughout winter and spring practices. Lane followed safeties coach Anthony Poindexter to Tennessee, which led the Locked On Vols podcast to speak highly of him.
Where Penn State's defensive transfers landed
Penn State lost 12 defensive linemen to the transfer portal, the most notable position group affected by the coaching change. Here's where Penn State's defensive transfers landed.
Player
Position
Year
New School
Chaz Coleman
Defensive end
Freshman
Tennessee
Zuriah Fisher
Defensive end
Sixth-year senior
USC
Jaylen Harvey
Defensive end
Redshirt freshman
North Carolina
Daniel Jennings
Defensive end
Freshman
Virginia Tech
Cortez Harris
Defensive end
Freshman
Virginia Tech
Mylachi Williams
Defensive end
Redshirt freshman
Virginia Tech
Enai White
Defensive end
Redshrt junior
Oklahoma State
Xavier Gilliam
Defensive tackle
Redshirt freshman
Tennessee
Sam Siafa
Defensive tackle
Redshirt junior
Delaware
Owen Wafle
Defensive tackle
Redshirt freshman
Duke
Kaleb Artis
Defensive tackle
Redshirt junior
Temple
Randy Adirika
Defensive tackle
Freshman
Virginia Tech
King Mack
Safety
Junior
North Carolina State
Dejuan Lane
Safety
Sophomore
Tennessee
Lamont Payne Jr.
Safety
Redshirt sophomore
Delaware State
Kolin Dinkins
Safety
Redshirt junior
Temple
Antonio Belgrave-Shorter
Safety
Redshirt freshman
Arizona State
A.J. Harris
Cornerback
Junior
Indiana
Karson Kiesewetter
Cornerback
Redshirt sophomore
IUP
Elliot Washington II
Cornerback
Junior
Clemson
Kenny Woseley Jr.
Cornerback
Redshirt freshman
Virginia Tech
Amare Campbell
Linebacker
Junior
Tennessee
Keon Wylie
Linebacker
Redshirt junior
Virginia Tech
Anthony Speca
Linebacker
Redshirt freshman
Purdue
Kari Jackson
Linebacker
Redshirt freshman
Toledo
DaKaari Nelson
Linebacker
Redshirt sophomore
N.C. State
A dozen Nittany Lions followed James Franklin to Virginia Tech
Twelve Penn State transfers followed former Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin to Virginia Tech this offseason. Most notably, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer was among those who did, and he should be the Hokies’ starter in 2026.
In a recent ranking of ACC quarterbacks, On3 slotted Grunkemeyer at No. 8 in the conference. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 136 yards, a touchdown and an interception during the team’s spring game.
If he officially becomes the starter, Grunkemeyer will throw to tight end Luke Reynolds, who was ranked as the 48th-best transfer by ESPN. Reynolds went for five catches and 69 yards in the spring game and slots in as a starter, according to Virginia Tech on SI.
Wide receiver Tyseer Denmark is also in the mix to make an impact on the Hokies’ offense and could be the team's “most slept-on” addition, per Virginia Tech on SI.
Defensively, cornerback Kenny Woseley Jr. was a standout during a spring scrimmage, Andy Bitter of Tech Sidelines wrote. Bitter noted that defensive coordinator Brent Pry gave Woseley a shoutout as well.
Additionally, Virginia Tech on SI made depth-chart predictions for the Hokies. Grunkemeyer, Reynolds and Denmark are all projected starters, while Woseley, defensive end Mylachi Williams, defensive tackle Randy Adirika, linebacker Keon Wylie, and offensive lineman Michael Troutman III are all projected as backups.
Penn State will play familiar faces against Temple
The Nittany Lions will visit Philadelphia on Sept. 12 to play Temple, which features three Penn State transfers in quarterback Jaxon Smolik, safety Kolin Dinkins and tight end Joey Schlaffer. Smolik and Dinkins could be in line for sizable roles in 2026.
Smolik could even be the Owls’ starting quarterback after a strong performance in the team’s spring game. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, according to 247Sports.
"He had a good day, didn’t he?” Temple head coach K.C. Keeler said after the spring game. “He really looked sharp. He's calm in the pocket. The ball [was] really snapping out of his hand. He has really elite arm talent, really accurate."
On defense, Dinkins had four tackles and a sack during Temple’s spring game, per On3. He’s playing a “Viper” role, which is a hybrid position between a linebacker and a safety in the Owls’ defense.
Other Penn State transfers making headlines
Safety King Mack transferred to NC State this offseason, where he’ll see a significant role in the secondary. In fact, NC State on SI called it a “shoo-in” for Mack to be the starter at free safety heading into the summer.
Mack earned a starting job during his second stint with Penn State last season, when he made 58 tackles (one for loss), three pass break-ups and an interception. He’s going into his senior year after spending his freshman year with the Nittany Lions and his sophomore year at Alabama.
Penn State transfer A.J. Harris is competing for a starting cornerback job at Indiana with new teammate Ryland Gandy, according to 247Sports, which reported that Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said Harris has done a “really nice job” throughout spring practices.
Staying in the Big Ten, running back Tikey Hayes recently committed to Nebraska. He initially intended to stay at Penn State but later entered the transfer portal and surfaced at the JUCO level with Iowa Western prior to joining the Cornhuskers.
Where Penn State's offensive transfers landed
Seven wide receivers were among the Penn State transfers, one reason new position coach Kashif Moore is reshaping the room. Here's a look at where the Nittany Lions' offensive transfers are playing this season.
Player
Position
Year
New School
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Quarterback
Redshirt freshman
Virginia Tech
Jaxon Smolik
Quarterback
Redshirt sophomore
Temple
Bekkem Kritza
Quarterback
Freshman
Alabama A&M
Tikey Hayes
Running back
Freshman
Nebraska
Corey Smith
Running back
Redshirt freshman
Toledo
Jabree Coleman
Running back
Freshman
South Carolina
Luke Reynolds
Tight end
Sophomore
Virginia Tech
Joey Schlaffer
Tight end
Redshirt sophomore
Temple
Andrew Olesh
Tight end
Freshman
Oregon
Matt Henderson
Tight end
Freshman
Virginia Tech
Anthony Ivey
Wide receiver
Redshirt junior
San Jose State
Kaden Saunders
Wide receiver
Redshirt junior
Southern Miss
Aaron Enterline
Wide receiver
Redshirt freshman
Towson
Jeff Exinor Jr.
Wide receiver
Freshman
Virginia Tech
Josiah Brown
Wide receiver
Redshirt freshman
Long Island U.
Matt Outten
Wide receiver
Freshman
Syracuse
Tyseer Denmark
Wide receiver
Redshirt freshman
Virginia Tech
TJ Shanahan Jr.
Offensive lineman
Redshirt sophomore
Florida
Alex Birchmeier
Offensive lineman
Redshirt sophomore
Liberty
J'Ven Williams
Offensive lineman
Redshirt sophomore
Charlotte
Eagan Boyer
Offensive lineman
Redshirt freshman
Florida
Brady O'Hara
Offensive lineman
Freshman
Monmouth
Michael Troutman III
Offensive lineman
Freshman
Virginia Tech
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Will Horstman is a journalism student at Penn State University who has covered football, men’s basketball, women’s volleyball and men’s volleyball for The Daily Collegian. He’s covering Penn State sports for Penn State on SI. Follow him on X @WillHorstman_.Follow WillHorstman_