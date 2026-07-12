Penn State Football Week in Review: More From James Franklin?

James Franklin is still talking about Penn State? Well, it's more complicated than that alone, but yes. The former Nittany Lions coach had some new comments about his firing in another interview.

Meanwhile, Penn State recruiting absorbed another blow and the athletic department got a Beaver Stadium gift. We're less than a month from the opening of Penn State training camp, but the news doesn't stop. Here's our look at Penn State football in the latest week in review.

Why is James Franklin still talking about Penn State?

Virginia Tech football coach James Franklin speaks to fans on the sideline before the game at Lane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Franklin has been the head coach at Virginia Tech for nearly eight months and has been through a spring practice with his new team. So why is he still talking about Penn State? Well, because he keeps getting asked about it.

Franklin's latest retelling of his October 2025 firing came via a long article in The Athletic that covered a lot of ground, much of it regarding the Hokies. However, one section relitigated Franklin's dismissal from a new perspective.

In the article, Franklin suggests that he stayed too long at Penn State. Asked whether he regrets not leaving on his own terms, Frankin said, "Yes" with this context.

"I say that because of how it ended," Franklin said. "I didn't feel like that at the time because when all these opportunities came I turned them down because we were so close."

The entire article is worth a read, but that stood out for its stark hindsight. Franklin clearly, and understandably, still resents that decision. He and Virginia Tech want to use that energy to boost their new program.

As outgoing Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock told The Athletic, "You want to be at a place where you're celebrated, not tolerated. And he is celebrated here."

It's instructive to note that, according to the article, this interview took place during the spring. And Franklin can answer only the questions he's asked. Still, it's eye-opening that Franklin seems to wonder what might have been had he pursued opportunities at say, USC or LSU instead of staying at Penn State for a total of 11.5 seasons.

A new donation for Beaver Stadium

A rendering of the proposed $700 million renovation of Penn State's Beaver Stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in 2027. | Courtesy Penn State Athletics

Penn State announced a $5 million donation to the Beaver Stadium renovation from Bob and Sandy Poole. Bob Poole, a a 1972 Penn State graduate, owns several construction and real estate businesses in the State College area.

The donation brings Penn State's announced fundraising total for the renovation above $135 million. That's on par with the initial philanthropic goals Penn State set when approving the project in 2024.

The Beaver Stadium renovation is in Phase II, with the West Tower reaching its structural peak of 195 feet. The $700 million project is scheduled to be completed for the 2027 season.

ESPN's FPI projections are out

NEW: ESPN FPI ahead of the 2026 College Football Season📈📉https://t.co/ZX8MOnZxU2 pic.twitter.com/hfx54OWHPP — On3 (@On3) July 9, 2026

ESPN has released its preseason College Football Power Index projections, in which Penn State ranks 17th. That number seems about right for a program that will introduce 55 new players on its 2026 roster.

Two other numbers are more intriguing. The FPI sees Penn State winning nine games and gives it a 22 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff. Those numbers are predicated on Penn State taking advantage of one of the Big Ten's easiest schedules.

Good Penn State reads

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of those 55 new players, Penn State has a lot of specific position-group questions because of them. We looked at the top question per group.

The Nittany Lions will have a lot of new starters by design. Here are seven who need to step up.

How did an Oklahoma State transfer become Penn State's "glue guy?" Will Horstman has the story of defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim, a player you'll want to know this season.

Penn State missed last week on getting a commitment from 4-star Pennsylvania receiver Khalil Taylor. It was the latest in a series of recruiting hits and misses for the program.

Last but not least, some basketball news. Former Penn State player Josh Reed won his first step in a legal challenge against the NCAA as he seeks to play another season of college basketball. And the Nittany Lions will play Pitt in (where else?) Philadelphia.

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