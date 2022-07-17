Jahan Dotson Is Ready for a New Trademark Catch

The logo for Jahan Dotson's hometown football clinic included the iconic image of his one-handed catch against Ohio State in 2020. He's thinking of branding something like that, perhaps as his personal logo.

But then Dotson turns his attention toward the future.

"I might, but I don't know, I've seen it too many times," he said. "It's kind of getting old to me. It's time for a new one. It's like that's the only catch I've ever made, so it's time to make some more."

Dotson is more than primed to do that with the Washington Commanders, who have welcomed the rookie receiver from Penn State with high expectations this season. Quarterback Carson Wentz said Dotson "catches the football as naturally as anyone I've ever been around," and offensive coordinator Scott Turner expects to employ Dotson in a variety of ways.

But before immersing himself into training camp, Dotson returned home this past weekend to host a camp for youth football players in Pennsylvania. The Nazareth High School graduate entertained more than 250 students at the camp, sponsored by Lehigh Valley Health Network, where he couldn't refrain from making a few one-handed catches from the kids.

Dotson also demonstrated an arm that the Commanders might sneak into some trick plays.

Dotson's life has changed significantly since the Commanders selected him 16th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He graduated from Penn State, moved into a new house near Washington, D.C., and began developing a relationship with his new starting quarterback, Carson Wentz.

What hasn't changed are Dotson's passion for the game and his belief in his skills. As a result, Dotson said he wasn't apprehensive about the first day of rookie minicamp.

"It was kind of weird," he said. "I called my best friend and said, 'I'm not really too nervous, even though it's my first day in the NFL.' I've been playing football for so long, so it felt like I was back on Clipper Field [in Nazareth] again."

During that minicamp, Dotson received a welcome nudge from head coach Ron Rivera to attend his Penn State graduation. The event was scheduled for the last day of minicamp, and Dotson already had planned to skip graduation. But Rivera urged Dotson to go, a moment that enhanced the bond between coach and first-year player.

Rivera's suggestion also reminded Dotson of James Franklin, his coach at Penn State.

"Every time someone asks what coach Rivera is like, I say he's a real players' coach," Dotson said. "He has their best interests in mind. He pretty much loves us unconditionally. He treats us like we're literally his kids, so it's pretty cool to find someone like that.

"There are a lot of similarities [between Rivera and Franklin]. Coach Franklin is the same way. If there was an opportunity that we had to change our lives, coach Franklin would be all for it. I'm extremely fortunate to be able to play for two guys like that."

Another relationship he's building is with Wentz, the Commanders' first-year quarterback who is entering his seventh NFL season. Dotson developed a strong bond with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, as the two became the top touchdown duo in Penn State history.

He seeks to create a similar rapport with Wentz.

"The same way I did with Sean: trying to catch every single pass he throws my way," Dotson said of his bonding strategy with Wentz. "That helps. And then just getting to know him a little bit. He’s obviously much older than me, so just learning what he has in store for the game will help me tremendously in my career. Hopefully, I can catch a lot of passes from him."

A few things have surprised Dotson about NFL life. The amount of free time he has, for instance. Like most college athletes, Dotson was accustomed to having his schedule programmed nearly year-round at Penn State. During his first NFL preseason, Dotson's days have been far less structured.

So he has traveled a bit around rookie minicamp and OTAs and spent time with his parents in Nazareth. But he still carries a football nearly everywhere he goes and looks forward to minicamp.

"I tried to get away from football a little bit, but it’s kind of hard when you’re chasing something," he said. "I’ve been chasing the NFL my entire life, and I want to make the most of it."

Former Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson enters his rookie season in Washington with high personal expectations. Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports

