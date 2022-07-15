Penn State Lands 4-Star Defensive Standout From Pittsburgh

Defensive standout Ta'Mere Robinson, a 4-star prospect from Pittsburgh, capped Penn State's memorable recruiting week when he committed to the 2023 class. Robinson announced his decision Friday.

Robinson joined Pennsylvania running back London Montgomery and Virginia linebacker Tony Rojas in committing to the Lions this week. In the process, Penn State's 2023 class jumped from 16 to 19 commits. Robinson foreshadowed his commitment in an entertaining interview, courtesy of KDKA, with fellow Penn State commit Lamont Payne at a recent camp in Pittsburgh.

Robinson represents a significant commitment for the Lions, who continue to recruit Pennsylvania well during this cycle. The edge rusher is 247Sports' No. 3 player in the commonwealth, giving Penn State three of Pennsylvania's top four recruits, five of the top 10 and seven of the top 16.

The 6-3, 225-pound Robinson is an intriguing defensive prospect who could start at linebacker and grow into a defensive end. He sustained a knee injury in October 2021 that ended his junior season but should be ready for his senior season.

As his Hudl film underscores, Robinson is comfortable playing all over the field for Brashear. He lined last season at outside linebacker, edge rusher, safety and cornerback. He excels at every spot but has a particular knack for rushing the quarterback. Look for Robinson to follow that track at Penn State.

Robinson received more than 30 scholarship offers, choosing Penn State from a final list that included Miami and Virginia Tech. He made official visits to all three schools in June; Penn State received the last visit, and took advantage.

