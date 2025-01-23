Former Penn State Receiver Transferring to Washington

BREAKING: Penn State starting transfer WR Omari Evans has Committed to Washington, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 190 WR totaled 21 Receptions for 415 Yards & 5 TDs this season



Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/57L6Et0nUG