A Way-Too-Early Glance at the 2025 Penn State Football Schedule
Penn State returns a veteran group in 2025 that already has tasted College Football Playoff success. The Nittany Lions will be looking to follow the championship formula that rivals Ohio State and Michigan have displayed in recent seasons, returning a unit loaded with established talent to make a run at the national championship.
With the focus turning to 2025, James Franklin’s squad is set to face just three teams it played in 2024 — including the defending national champs. Here’s an early breakdown of the Penn State football 2025 schedule.
Nevada
When: Aug. 30
Where: Beaver Stadium
What to watch: The Nittany Lions will play the first of four consecutive games at Beaver Stadium against first-time opponent Nevada. The teams originally agreed to play in 2020, but after the Wolf Pack landed a game against Arkansas instead, the out-of-conference matchup was moved to 2025.
Nevada, which competes in the Mountain West, curiously played 13 regular-season games last season, finishing 3-10. The Wolf Pack lost one-possession games to SMU and Boise State, Penn State’s first two playoff opponents.
FIU
When: Sept. 6
Where: Beaver Stadium
What to watch: After a 4-8 season, the Panthers named Willie Simmons, the former Clemson quarterback, as their new head coach in December. FIU returns a talented quarterback in Keyone Jenkins, who had 2,557 passing yards, 24 total touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024. Jenkins originally entered the transfer portal in December but later withdrew his name.
This will be the second meeting between Penn State and FIU, the first being a 59-0 Nittany Lions rout at home in 2007.
Villanova
When: Sept. 13
Where: Beaver Stadium
What to know: Villanova is visiting Penn State for the second time in five years, having lost 38-17 in a surprisingly entertaining game in 2021. That day, Sean Clifford became the first Penn State quarterback to throw for 400 yards at Beaver Stadium. Prior to that, Villanova held a three-game win streak over Penn State, albeit in games from 1936-51.
The Wildcats, led by ninth-year head coach Mark Ferrante, went 10-4 record in 2024, falling to Incarnate Word in the second round of the FCS Championship.
Oregon
When: Sept. 27
Where: Beaver Stadium
What to watch: In a Big Ten Championship Game rematch, Penn State will host Oregon in Beaver Stadium for the first time since 1964. Given the high-profile opponent, this surely could wind up as the 2025 Penn State White Out game. Oregon finished the 2024 season ranked third in the AP Poll, Penn State fifth.
However, the Ducks offense that hung 45 points on Penn State in December could look a lot different in 2025. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James and wide receiver Tez Johnson are among the Oregon players off to the NFL.
UCLA
When: Oct. 4
Where: Rose Bowl
What to watch: After hosting UCLA and traveling to USC last season, Penn State will make the trip to Los Angeles for a second consecutive year. The Nittany Lions last faced the Bruins on the road in 1968.
This matchup will also mark Penn State’s first game at the Rose Bowl since winning the 2023 Rose Bowl over Utah. The Bruins went 5-7 last season but finished on a 4-2 run, giving this game some sneaky upset potential.
Northwestern
When: Oct. 11
Where: Beaver Stadium
What to watch: Penn State has historically dominated its matchup against Northwestern, with a 16-5 record against the Wildcats dating to 1993. David Braun, the 2023 Big Ten coach of the year, hit a wall last season, as his team went 4-8 and finished 16th in the conference standings. Northwestern defensive returners to keep an eye on are linebacker Mac Uihlein (84 tackles in 2024) and lineman Aidan Hubbard (six sacks).
Iowa
When: Oct. 18
Where: Kinnick Stadium
What to watch: Iowa’s defense remained elite in 2024, ranking 11th in scoring defense and 20th in total defense. Especially with star running back Kaleb Johnson off to the NFL, however, the offense remains the biggest question for Kirk Ferentz’s unit.
Penn State returns to Iowa City for the first time since a 2021 loss that derailed its playoff hopes. The Nittany Lions handled Iowa 31-0 the last time these two teams faced off in 2023, though the Hawkeyes won the previous two matchups. With a defense that has excelled in turnover areas, Iowa could make this game intriguing if it manages to slow offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s unit.
Ohio State
When: Nov. 1
Where: Ohio Stadium
What to watch: Following its second bye week, Penn State will face the defending champion in Columbus, aiming to finally snap an eight-game skid against Ohio State that dates to 2017.
In many ways, Ryan Day’s team went all-in on 2024. Many veteran Buckeyes, including quarterback Will Howard, wide receiver Emeka Ogbuka and defensive end JT Tuimoloau, went out with a title. Although some fresh Ohio State starters will be stepping in, the program’s immense depth and talent (notably receiver Jeremiah Smith) will once again make it a playoff contender.
Indiana
When: Nov. 8
Where: Beaver Stadium
What to watch: This game represents the third on Penn State’s schedule against a Big Ten team that made the 2024 College Football Playoff. Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers aim to build on an 11-2 season, with key returners and a strong transfer class led by ex-Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
With the Hoosiers once again seeking to prove themselves among the Big Ten’s elite, this game could wind up playing a significant role in CFP conversations. Also, no reunion for Indiana and Tom Allen, who’s at Clemson now.
Michigan State
When: Nov. 15
Where: Spartan Stadium
What to watch: The Spartans enter 2025 with three consecutive losing seasons, but head coach Jonathan Smith enters his second year at the helm and has a returning quarterback in Aidan Chiles.
Penn State and Michigan State last played for the Land Grant Trophy in 2023, when the Nittany Lions dominated the Spartans 42-0 at Ford Field in Detroit. Penn State last visited East Lansing in 2021, a game the Spartans won 30-27.
Nebraska
When: Nov. 22
Where: Beaver Stadium
What to watch: Senior Day at Beaver Stadium will give Penn State an edge, but this is another matchup holding early upset potential. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola could be in for a big leap after a 13-touchdown, 11-interception freshman season, while head coach Matt Rhule just led his team to a Pinstripe Bowl victory, finishing 7-6.
Five of Nebraska’s six losses in 2024 were one-score games, and the Cornhuskers won the last meeting between the teams in 2020. Rhule’s squad could become more of a threat in 2025.
Rutgers
When: Nov. 29
Where: SHI Stadium
What to watch: By this point, Penn State’s playoff outlook should be clear. Still, the Nittany Lions should be heavily favored against the Scarlet Knights, owning a 32-2 advantage in the all-time series history with 17 consecutive wins.
Rutgers is coming off a solid 7-6 season, and quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has said he will return, but the Scarlet Knights will get a much tougher schedule in 2025.
