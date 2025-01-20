The Most Memorable Moments of the 2024 Penn State Football Season
Penn State’s 2024 season, now in the rearview mirror, scaled new peaks for the James Franklin era. It had its lows — the season-ending loss to Notre Dame, a 20-12 defeat vs. Ohio State, that lack of elite wide receiver play, etc. — but on the whole, it represented a massive step forward for Franklin’s program in the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff.
With everything now in hindsight, here are some of the top storylines that came out of the 2024 Penn State football season, which set records for games (16), wins (13) and playoff wins (two).
Abdul Carter’s defensive dominance
Penn State entered the 2024 season knowing Abdul Carter would headline its defensive line after transitioning from linebacker. Just how dominant Carter became, though, was still somehow a surprise.
After settling into his new position, Carter’s numbers began to explode. In 16 games, he racked up 68 tackles with 23.5 of them being for a loss, which led the nation. Carter’s 12 sacks were also the most by a Penn State player since Carl Nassib (15.5) in 2015. While he’s off to disrupt NFL quarterbacks, Carter’s 2024 season established his presence in team history as one of Penn State’s all-time defensive talents. Maybe he even should have received a little Heisman Trophy consideration.
The first Beaver Stadium playoff game
It took a decade for the Nittany Lions to reach the CFP, but once they finally did, they were rewarded with a first-round playoff matchup in Beaver Stadium. In the second official White Out of the season, Penn State dismantled SMU 38-10 before more than 106,000 fans. The first playoff game in Beaver Stadium history was a definite success (two pick-sixes?), and athletic director Pat Kraft couldn't help but be satisfied with a blowout victory for a cold playoff game four days before Christmas.
Drew Allar takes more steps toward stardom
Drew Allar was good in his first season as the starter, totaling 25 touchdowns against two interceptions in 2023. But to reach its ceiling, Penn State needed its former five-star recruit to take some leaps, which he certainly did this season.
With a bump in completion percentage (from 59.9 percent to 66.5 percent), increased mobility (92 more rushing yards) and a system that allowed him to flash his arm talent (career-high 8.4 yards per attempt), Allar moved into a higher tier among college quarterbacks. The season certainly ended with a bitter moment, and Allar will need to take more steps in 2025, but the quarterback is still coming off one of the top statistical seasons by a passer in program history.
A thrilling OT win in Los Angeles
Though Penn State lost three games this season, it won every game in which it was favored. Only one pushed into overtime.
The Nittany Lions pulled out a nail-biter on the road against USC in October. Julian Fleming caught two fourth-down completions on the game-tying drive, Jaylen Reed’s interception sent it to overtime, Allar threw for a career-high 391 yards and Ryan Barker’s 36-yard field goal won it. In many ways, the clutch win against the Trojans was the turning point of Penn State’s season — the team improved to 6-0 while potentially saving its playoff case later on.
Tyler Warren’s growth into Heisman candidacy
On the topic of the USC game, that’s surely the pinpoint moment where Tyler Warren became a superstar. The tight end totaled 17 receptions, 224 yards and a touchdown, which came as he both snapped and caught the ball on the same play.
That was one of many highlights for the do-it-all tight end. As Warren ran through defensive backs as the Nittany Lions’ top pass-catcher, took direct snaps often and showcased physical blocking, he became a household name and played his way into Heisman conversations. Finishing seventh in the final voting, Warren totaled a program-record 104 receptions, 1,233 receiving yards, 218 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns, numbers that will forever live in Penn State’s record books.
Beau Pribula leads Nittany Lions to road victory
In late October, Penn State found itself down 10-7 to Wisconsin on the road with Allar ruled out with an injury. In came Beau Pribula, the Nittany Lions’ dual-threat quarterback more frequently used as a gadget and rushing threat.
Pribula led the team to two second-half touchdowns in a 28-13 road victory, throwing for 98 yards and a score. The success he displayed as a full-time starter for one half of football was ultimately a sign of what he’ll soon bring to Missouri. With Allar returning to Penn State in 2025, Pribula transferred to the Tigers prior to the CFP.
Aggressive playcalling beats Minnesota
Outside of the USC game, Penn State found itself in dangerous territory against just one other unranked opponent: Minnesota. In November, it took a gutsy final drive from Franklin and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki to win a 26-25 game over the Golden Gophers.
Over a 12-play series, Penn State executed a fake punt to perfection on a pass to Luke Reynolds, converted a sneak from Allar on 4th & 1 and then sealed the game with a fourth-down completion to Warren. That kind of aggressiveness in play-calling later became a theme for the postseason.
Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen hit new peaks as a duo
Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen built an argument as college football’s most talented rushing duo this season, splitting snaps while each remained an elite option.
When the playoffs arrived, both were running with explosion behind a commanding offensive line. Singleton posted 1,099 rushing yards, 375 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns this season, while Allen finished with 1,108 rushing yards, 153 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. It seems unfathomable to think about Penn State’s rushing duo getting even better — but both Allen and Singleton announced they’ll be back in blue and white for their senior seasons.
A few plays away from the national championship game
Penn State’s 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals was heartbreaking for the team. It ended hopes of the program’s first national championship since 1986. Although disappointing, the game was still an incredible sign of the strides that Franklin has made with his program. Penn State took a top-five Fighting Irish team to the final minutes, coming within a few plays from the national championship.
The Nittany Lions’ playoff loss stung but also came after a Big Ten Championship appearance, a home playoff win over SMU and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Boise State in which the defense clamped up on the nation’s leading rusher. Penn State’s CFP loss capped a season that will be celebrated in program history.
Daniel Mader, a May 2024 graduate of Penn State, is an Editorial Intern with The Sporting News. As a student journalist with The Daily Collegian, he served as a sports editor and covered Nittany Lions women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and more. He has also covered Penn State football for NBC Sports and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with additional work in the Centre Daily Times, Lancaster Online and more. Follow him on X @DanielMader_ or Instagram @dmadersports.