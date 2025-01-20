The Grove Report

What Does Newest Ole Miss Football Wideout Trey Wallace Bring to the Table?

The Rebels added another dynamic athlete to the wide receiver room in Trey Wallace on Sunday.

Penn State wide receiver Trey Wallace checks in with a line judge in the first half of an NCAA football game in Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in State College, Pa.
Lane Kiffin has never been shy about adding pieces to rooms that already ooze talent, and he has done that yet again with the wide receiver room in the form of a Penn State transfer Trey Wallace.

The Ole Miss Rebels lost tons of talent from the wideout room following the 2024 season but had done a great job of adding mostly unproven talent. Wallace, however, fits the role of an instant impact guy with a track record.

Wallace is a home run threat but also played the role of a security blanket for Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, especially in the beginning of the year. Wallace started the year hot in Morgantown versus the West Virginia Mountaineers when he caught a simple post route to the end zone to get the scoring started.

He has the ability to play both inside and out as versatility is something this Ole Miss staff seems to seek on both sides of the football.

Wallace has game changing speed to go along with a high ability to find open space, something that players with high football IQ seem to do while finding the soft spots in the defense.

Wallace rounds this room into one of the better in the SEC, but we will see what the offense looks like this spring when the Rebels start to begin life without Jaxson Dart as the Austin Simmons era looks to begin this fall.

