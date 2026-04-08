Grading Penn State's Transfer Portal Moves on Defense

Penn State substantially remade its offense in the transfer portal, bringing in a host of new players (many from Iowa State) to repopulate Matt Campbell’s roster. Similarly, the defense will look significantly different, since many of Penn State’s 40 transfers will play for defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

We graded the offensive moves here. Now, it’s time for the defense, which faces a longer road with new players and Lynn’s new system.

Secondary: A

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. (31) dives over a play against the Kansas Jayhawks. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here’s one place where Campbell relied on retention, largely behind cornerbacks coach Terry Smith’s return and his position room’s decision to follow. Penn State retained its core group of cornerbacks in Daryus Dixson, Jahmir Joseph, Audavion Collins and Zion Tracy. Campbell has called Tracy one of the best football players he has coached.

But Penn State was forced to make several moves at safety, which lost six players, notably starters Zakee Wheatley, King Mack and DeJuan Lane). That required Campbell to target the position heavily in the portal, which he did.

The Nittany Lions’ earned commitments from three top-35 safety transfers in Marcus Neal Jr. (17th), Jeremiah Cooper (34th) and Jamison Patton (35th), all from Iowa State. Neal is the headliner, instantly slotting as Penn State’s top safety and one of the most impactful defensive players. He led Iowa State in interceptions (2), solo tackles (40) and tackles for loss (11) last year, earning All-Big 12 honors as a first-time starter.

Cooper and Patton will compete for the second starting safety spot. Cooper, who transitioned to cornerback last season before sustaining an ACL injury, might be the favorite to earn that role. Before the injury, Cooper was ranked 128th overall on The Bleacher Report’s 2026 NFL Draft board. The senior is a ballhawk, snatching eight interceptions in his past three years, which includes his shortened three-game stint last season.

Patton’s 2025 season was also cut short due to injury, though he still played in nine games. The rising senior posted 48 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions and three pass breakups. Patton will play a lot even if he doesn’t start.

Other defensive back commitments Penn State earned include safeties Chris Fileppo (West Virginia), Omarion Davis (Boston College), Hunter Sowell (Iowa State) and cornerback Ibn McDaniels (Syracuse).

On the recruiting trail, Campbell has earned three commitments from 2027 cornerbacks (Ka’ron Ceaser, Zachary Gleason Jr., Semajay Robinson). Three of the Nittany Lions' five 2027 commits are defensive backs.

Defensive line: C+

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Siale Taupaki (92) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Rose Bowl. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Penn State’s defensive line absorbed the most losses in the coaching transition, with 14 players leaving through expiring eligibility or the portal. Nine linemen returned, not including Lavar Arrington II, who moved from linebacker to defensive end.

Campbell attacked the transfer portal up front for quantity and size. Penn State added five defensive tackles, with the smallest being Armstrong Nnodim at 6-2, 290 pounds. Campbell brought in four other tackles who are at least 296.

The most notable newcomer is Siale Taupaki, who is entering his eighth season in college football. Taupaki (6-4, 337) spent seven seasons at UCLA, where he played under Lynn for two seasons and took snaps on both the offensive and defensive lines. Since 2024, Taupaki has played solely on defense, posting 38 tackles and two sacks in two seasons.

Williams (6-5, 329) also transferred from UCLA after beginning his career at Oregon. The redshirt senior has 59 tackles and 1.5 sacks since 2021. Taupaki and Williams will get ample snaps in 2026.

Nnodim, Alijah Carnell and Dallas Vakalahi round out the tackle transfers, while Ikenna Ezeogu is an intriguing 275-pound senior listed at defensive end. He’s joined by Colorado transfer Alexander McPherson, who will complete a room with returning ends Yvan Kemajou and Max Granville. Penn State needs to develop a game-wrecking edge rusher from this group.

Linebackers: A+

Iowa State Cyclones linebackers Kooper Ebel (47) and Caleb Bacon (26) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Though they lost leading tackler Amare Campbell to Tennessee, the Nittany Lions are in good shape at linebacker. That started with the retention of linebackers Tony Rojas and Alex Tatsch, who are still returning from 2025 injuries.

But Campbell fortified the position with three Iowa State linebackers in Caleb Bacon, Kooper Ebel and Cael Brezina. Bacon, 247Sports’ fourth-rated portal linebacker, was one of Campbell’s most important acquisitions. Bacon will instantly slot in next to Rojas. The redshirt senior posted 68 tackles (9.5 for loss) and three sacks in 2025, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention.

Ebel tied Neal in tackles last season, making eight for losses, and will get snaps if he doesn’t start. Brezina made 29 tackles and forced one fumble in 2025. In all, the Nittany Lions’ linebacker room has improved despite Amare Campbell’s departure, adding plenty of depth and bringing in a difference-maker to play next to Rojas.

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